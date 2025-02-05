Long Island University Veterinary Medicine College announces $20.5M partnership with North Shore Animal League America founders' trust

Long Island University announced on Wednesday that its Veterinary Medicine College will be renamed in honor of Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt, animal rights advocates and founders of the North Shore Animal League America.

The Lewyt College of Veterinary Medicine, under a $20.5 million agreement with the family trust, will provide annual scholarships beginning in August. The university will also provide staffing at Long Island animal shelters and students will perform veterinary care and distribute pet food and supplies to those in need during free community outreach programs, officials said.

“The Lewyt name is synonymous with humane and compassionate care for all animals, and through their trust, Alex and Elisabeth’s philanthropy continues,” Kimberly R. Cline, president of Long Island University, said in a news release. “Long Island University is honored to have their name on the College of Veterinary Medicine.”

The Brookville veterinary school graduated its inaugural class of 101 students last spring, amid a shortage of veterinarians, Newsday previously reported. School officials said at the time that the college annually has about 1,200 applications wait-listed and had a total student class of about 450 students in the program. The veterinary school began taking applications in 2019.

The North Shore Animal League America is a no-kill animal shelter based in Port Washington. It was founded in 1944.

Alex Lewyt, an inventor and entrepreneur, was president of the organization from 1958 until his death in 1988. His wife, Elisabeth Lewyt, was chairperson of the board until her death in 2012, officials said.