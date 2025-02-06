Martin Luther King III addresses students at Great Neck South High School, nearly 60 years after his father's visit

Nearly six decades after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed a crowd at Great Neck South High School, his son took the same stage Thursday.

Speaking to fifth-graders, Martin Luther King III related what happened after he complimented a hostile fellow student’s drawing when they were about the same age as the students.

The boy stopped calling him names.

“Our relationship changed after that,” he recalled.

King encouraged the youngsters to be kind and to be their best selves to help create a better nation, noting the divisions in society. After he finished his remarks, students chanted “MLK” and gave him thunderous applause.

King, the elder son of the Civil Rights movement icon, was expected to speak to Great Neck students at the high school in three sessions: one for the district’s fifth-graders, one for its middle school students, and the final one for South High School students.

Focus on DEI criticized

When speaking to reporters before the sessions, King was critical of the recent efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the federal workforce and spending.

Without naming President Donald Trump, he said, “The federal government is dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion as if that's a problem. I think you should promote diversity, not exclude, limit and suppress [it].”

King also spoke of the teaching of U.S. history in schools, which an executive order issued by the president last month said should be grounded in an “unifying, inspiring and ennobling characterization of America’s founding."

King said the teaching of history should be inclusive of all people who made a contribution to the nation.

“Ultimately, what we should be working on is the concept of a colorblind society, but you can't get there until people understand and know the history of everyone,” he said.

King was 10 years old when his father was assassinated.

King Jr. spoke to about 1,000 people at Great Neck South High School on Sept. 29, 1967, according to Newsday archives. It marked the third visit he made to Long Island that year.

Earlier that month, the civil rights leader visited the Fire Island community of Seaview and in March addressed a rally with other civil rights leaders at Temple Beth El in Great Neck.

During his speech at Temple Beth El, he gave his view of two Americas, with “one flowing with the milk of opportunity and the honey of equality” and the other “America which transforms the buoyancy of hope into the fatigue of despair.”