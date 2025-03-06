Merrimac Elementary School in Holbrook will stay open, Sachem school board decides

The Sachem Central school board voted Wednesday to keep Merrimac Elementary School in Holbrook open for the near future, as officials look at alternatives to reduce a multimillion dollar budget shortfall. The decision comes about a week after the district notified the state of the possibility of pursuing a school closure. Wednesday's reversal came as school officials faced pressure from parents and community members to keep the elementary school open. Board president Robert Scavo said at a meeting Wednesday night that the district will alert the state Education Department about "rescinding notification" regarding the closing of Merrimac for the 2025-26 school year, according to a video of the proceedings. "With that said, we are clearly not out of the woods...Once this budget is passed, we start the process of looking at redistricting and looking at where we can find revenue by downsizing some of our buildings," he said. School board members on Wednesday discussed alternative cost-saving measures to close a budget gap of up to $6.5 million, which officials have attributed to insufficient state aid and property tax increases not keeping up with inflation. Administrators discussed revising transportation distance limits among all schools, which they said could be a proposition on the ballot during the budget vote in May. It would need a simple majority to pass, officials said. Check back for updates on this developing story.

