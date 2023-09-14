Middle school administrators in Wyandanch reassigned, district says

The Wyandanch school district has “temporarily reassigned” two top administrators at Milton L. Olive Middle School, only a week into the new school year and just a few months after the school's academic rating went from "struggling" to the equivalent of good standing.

Principal Shannon Burton and Assistant Principal Kimberly Clinton were reassigned this week, according to a letter Interim Superintendent Arlise Carson sent to parents Wednesday.

The two administrators' responsibilities will be handled by the building administration team with oversight from the interim superintendent’s office and the central administration team, the letter said.

Carson did not state the reasons for reassignments.

Burton and Clinton have only been at the school for one academic year.

Burton, a former teacher and administrator in Yonkers and New York City, was appointed principal in July 2022 with a salary of $159,570 under a four-year probationary period through 2026. Clinton was hired at a salary of $148,771, also under a four-year probationary period.

The middle school, which enrolls 620 students in grades six through eight, was elevated in July to good academic standing, nine years after being identified by state authorities as academically "struggling," Newsday previously reported.

Burton told Newsday in March that higher test scores among bilingual students was a factor in the state's decision to boost the school's rating.

Wyandanch is one of only two public school districts of 124 on Long Island that has been assigned a state monitor to help make improvements in budgeting, operations and other areas.