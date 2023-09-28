Molloy, Hofstra, Adelphi universities among schools to share in state grant program

Three Long Island universities are among 30 schools statewide that will receive a share of $63.6 million in capital grants through the state Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.

The awards provide funding for construction and equipment expenses to modernize facilities and help with "enhancing the student experience," the governor's office said.

As part of the award, Molloy University in Rockville Centre will receive $5 million for the construction of a building for the Center for Health Care Workforce Development, while Hofstra University in Hempstead will receive $1.01 million for classroom upgrades and renovations and the Garden City-based Adelphi University will receive $377,000 to purchase equipment for the Adelphi Center in Manhattan. Downstate schools also receiving funding include: the Albert Einstein College of Medicine ($5 million), Fordham University ($5 million) and Manhattan College ($3.076 million) in the Bronx; St. John's University ($5 million) in Jamaica, Queens; Wagner College ($508,958) in Staten Island; and, the Bank Street College of Education ($593,730), Cooper Union ($1,749,868), New York Academy of Art ($91,750) and the governing board of Columbia University ($5 million) in Manhattan.

“From the purchase of cutting-edge scientific equipment to overhauling libraries and student centers, these investments will take our institutions to the next level and ensure that students pursuing higher education in New York State have access to the very best resources and facilities,” Hochul said in a statement released with the announcement Thursday.

Officials at Hofstra and Adelphi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the grants, but in a statement Thursday, Molloy president James P. Lentini said: "Molloy University is very grateful to New York State for believing in our mission and our commitment to workforce development on Long Island. We look forward to building this important project and providing healthcare education for the region for years to come."

Schools receiving grant awards are required to invest at least $3 of their own funds for each $1 awarded by the state, the governor's office said.

Since the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program was instituted in 2005, New York has awarded $336.3 million in funding to 274 projects at colleges and universities throughout the state.