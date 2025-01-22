Nassau library system holds winter 'quest' for residents to discover county's book collections 

The Nassau Library System is inviting residents to go on what they say will be a grand adventure designed to draw them back into the world of books.

The Nassau Library Quest, a mini tour where participants can win prizes after visiting 10 participating locations, kicks off Saturday. It is the system’s first to take place during the winter, as the system previously hosted summer tours in 2019 and 2023.

"We wanted to do something a little bit different," Lisa Zuena, Nassau Library System communications and marketing specialist, said. "We didn't want to have a summer tour every single summer. We just felt that it might kind of lose its specialness if we did."

Zuena said that the tours are an opportunity for people to learn about different resources th county's libraries offer. Its 2023 tour had more participants than anticipated, and organizers wanted to keep that momentum going.

The system logged 22,100 visits during its first tour in 2019, Newsday previously reported. In 2023, that number almost tripled, counting 62,700 visitors.

Zuena said that many participants shared personal stories of what they gained from the tour, like a mother who told them her shy son gained confidence about speaking to people as the tour went on.

"We love people to associate all these really good memories with libraries," she said.

From Jan. 25 through March 3, participants can visit 10 out of the 58 participating locations and receive a booklet that outlines a journey through the system known as a quest.

Once there, library-goers must find the quest’s mascot — a plush cat wearing a blue T-shirt with the words "Nassau Library Quest" — and share its location with a librarian to receive a sticker. Those who obtain 10 stickers will receive a prize and they will also be placed in a drawing for a grand prize, which will berevealed after March 3, Zuena said.

The quest will be easier than previous tours, which encouraged participants to visit all 58 locations, Zuena said.

Rose Faber, 34, of Wantagh, and Amanda Borgia, 35, of Westbury, creators of the ‘2friendstouringlibraries’ Instagram account, said they plan to document their quest online.

The college friends said they made the account to share what they enjoyed about each library in the 2023 tour as they visited all 58 of the then-participating locations.

Faber, an administrative assistant for youth services at Nassau County Library System, said she is excited to visit some locations they didn’t see in 2023, such as the Bayville Free Library and the Parkville Branch of Great Neck Library, which did not participate in due to construction.

Oceanside Library took part in the 2023 tour but at a temporary location due to renovations, Faber said. Visitors will see its updated and now permanent home.

While both work in the Nassau County Public Library System, Faber said she and Borgia, head of teen services and new adult programming at Uniondale Public Library, don’t see each other as much as they’d like. The tour also gave them an excuse to spend time together.

"It's definitely a fun experience. It's an adventure to do it," Faber said.

To view participating locations, visit the Nassau County Library System website at quest.nassaulibrary.org/