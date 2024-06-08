Kings Park students raise thousands for Ronald McDonald House, and get to paint their principal, too

For the past seven years, Park View Elementary School Principal Kevin Storch has felt the wrath of the school's third graders.

Each year, students in that class at the Kings Park school set a fundraising goal of at least $2,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities. And each year when they meet that goal, Storch helps them celebrate. One year, the kids bombarded him with water balloons. He's been sprayed with aerosol string, duct taped to a wall, made into a giant ice cream sundae and “slimed.”

After the students raised $6,429 this academic year — three times more than the goal — Storch again paid the price Friday. Members of the third grade's student council sprayed him with water blasters filled with paint during the “Paint the Principal” event behind the school.

“There’s a little anxiety when they meet the goal, but I know they put in so much work, so the payback is worth it,” Storch said.

The funds donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities will help families stay close to their sick children at hospitals across Long Island and Queens.

The third grade student council, which teachers say is selective, competitive group, helps organize the fundraiser. Its members create a list of challenges that Storch will choose to endure if the fundraising goal is met.

Hosting events such as “Bingo Night,” collecting loose change within the classrooms, and with the help of local businesses, the third graders were able to exceed their fundraising goals.

And they loved the payoff Friday.

Students, faculty and parents gathered behind the school and presented a check of the fundraised money. In groups of three, student council members drenched Storch in paint while other students chanted, “Paint Dr. Storch!”

“I’m excited because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do this to my principal,” third grade council member Ellajune Kabelka said.

Parent Dara Beyda said her son couldn't contain his excitement.

“He has not stopped talking about today,” Beyda said. “It was a great incentive to spray the principal, but student council has been the highlight of his third grade year.”

Storch spoke of the charity and his student's efforts.

“It's a good charity because we want kids to learn that there are other kids who are not as fortunate and kids who are sick,” he said. “We want to reach out and help them. So kids helping kids is an important thing for our kids to learn.”