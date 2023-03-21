Bullets found at Patchogue-Medford High School left by district employee, superintendent says

A packet of bullets, found in the vestibule of Patchogue-Medford High School in December, was left by a now-former district employee, District Superintendent Donna Jones said Tuesday in a letter to parents and members of the community.

The letter did not identify the district employee or explain a potential reason why the ammunition was left in the school on Dec. 16.

Police said at the time that 19 bullets were discovered in a foil packet by a school staff member. Authorities said there was no credible threat to the safety of students and staff.

"Both the district and Suffolk County Police conducted exhaustive investigations into this matter," Jones wrote. "Those investigations were recently closed in late February. An investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office remains open."

Surveillance footage from the high school, examined as part of the investigation and shared with police, identified a person of interest, school district officials said in a statement in December.

Tuesday's letter indicates that the employee is no longer employed by the district but that, because the case is a "personnel matter," no additional information will be provided.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority," Jones said. "We will remain vigilant in our safety and security efforts and ask our community to join with us in this effort."

Suffolk County police confirmed there have been no arrests in the case while the district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.