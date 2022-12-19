Bullets found in Patchogue-Medford High, police say; South Huntington student posts Snapchat threat

Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are investigating the discovery of bullets found in the entrance vestibule of Patchogue-Medford High School on Friday, but in a statement Sunday said investigators have found no credible threat "at this time."

Police said the bullets where discovered by a school staff member -- and said the discovery was reported to police at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police did not provide any additional details regarding the incident.

In an unrelated incident, South Huntington School District Superintendent Vito M. D'Elia sent a message to district parents and guardians Sunday night notifying them of "a potential threat of violence" made on the social media platform Snapchat against Stimson Middle School. The emailed statement said officials determined that "the threat is not credible" after being reported to the Suffolk Police Second Precinct. Police could not immediately confirm any details of the incident Monday.

In the notification to parens, D'Elia wrote: "Stimson Middle School Administration this evening was made aware of a social media post, on the platform Snapchat, conveying a potentional threat of violence against Stimson Middle School," adding: "Due to the nature of this threat, and the seriousness in which our district takes such information, South Huntington School District administration began to investigate the alleged threat and corresponded with the Suffolk County Police Department."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The notification went on to say that investigators were able "to identify the student who posted the alleged threat"— and said that student will not be in attendance at the school.

It was not immediately clear what grade the student was in or if that student has been suspended.

The notification did not detail the threat and said only it was deemed not credible.

School officials in both districts could not immediately be reached for comment Monday .

Check back for updates on this developing story.