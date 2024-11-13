Port Washington schools superintendent Michael Hynes to resign next month

Port Washington schools Superintendent Michael J. Hynes, a well-known advocate for whole-child education who is credited with helping to raise the district’s graduation rate, is leaving his job next month, district officials announced.

Hynes, 53, has served in the district’s top role for more than five years. He said in an interview that he’s leaving to spend more time with family and was presented with a rare opportunity to work in the private education sector.

"Through deep reflection of wanting to spend more time with my family, and this opportunity, I made the very hard decision to leave, but I’m also excited for what lies ahead," Hynes said.

During his tenure, Hynes was key in helping to increase the graduation rate of Paul D. Schreiber High School to 98.9% for the 2023-24 school year — 4 percentage points higher than when he started the job.

Hynes said he was proud of the "Superintendent’s Roundtable" initiative, where he would meet with students from all different grade levels and discuss their experiences and recommendations. He also would shadow some students to help guide his decisions.

"I got to see their school day through their eyes, and it helped inform me to make much better decisions," he said.

Hynes earned $352,421 last school year, according to Newsday records. He helped usher the district of more than 5,100 students through COVID-19 — one of the most challenging parts of his tenure, he noted.

In a Nov. 9 letter to the community announcing his departure, Hynes highlighted other accomplishments such as creating "a Portrait of a Graduate, new vision and mission, a comprehensive district-wide strategic plan, a new communications office, an updated website, DEI initiatives."

School board president Adam Smith said in an interview that they’re "sorry to see" Hynes leave the district but noted the board "had a great working relationship" with him.

Smith said Chris Shields, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development, will serve as interim superintendent effective Dec. 14.

"We have full confidence in Dr. Shields’ ability to lead the district and continue the many important initiatives underway," Smith said.

Officials expect that a permanent superintendent will be hired before the next school year.

Check back for updates on this developing story.