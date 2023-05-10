Jericho High's Kevin Zhu and Syosset High's Sabrina Guo named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Two Long Island high school seniors are among five from New York and 161 named U.S. Presidential Scholars — recognizing their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

Kevin Zhu of Jericho High School and Sabrina Guo of Syosset High School were selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Wednesday.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” Cardona said in a news release.

Recognition as a Presidential Scholar is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. Earlier this school year, the New York State Education Department nominated 25 high school seniors for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

“Each of these awardees is an example of the limitless potential of our young people to achieve excellence when given the opportunity to do so,” New York Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said in a news release.

Zhu, 18, was a finalist this year in the nation’s most prestigious and well-known science competition, the Regeneron Science Talent Search. He earned a prize of $25,000 for reaching the finals. He is a researcher, musician and creative writer. A pianist, he is a student at The Juilliard School's pre-college music program and has won several awards for his talent. He is a published author who has been named a Scholastic National Student Poet semifinalist. He co-captains the Jericho Varsity tennis team and also plays on the volleyball team.

He has won several academic awards and plans to attend Stanford University.

"It feels surreal to be named a presidential scholar, I'm honored to hold this honor and grateful to everyone that has supported me along the way," he said Wednesday. "Throughout all of my experiences, I've been able to meet people with such diverse and multifaceted experiences, and without them, I wouldn't have been able to accomplish what I have till today."

Guo, 17, has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar, and earned a $20,000 scholarship toward college study. She also holds several other awards and scholarships and was a Regeneron semifinalist. She plans to attend Yale University where she will concentrate on prelaw studies at the intersection of law, business, education and public policy.

"Being recognized as a Presidential Scholar is an immensely humbling honor," she said Wednesday. "I'm extremely grateful to my parents, Syosset school district teachers and administrators and mentors who have always been there with me along the journey. Now I will bring my talent and determination to college and continue to be the best version of myself."

In addition, Guo founded Girl Pride International, a global nonprofit that uplifts socioeconomically disadvantaged, marginalized, refugee and migrant girls through advocacy, education, leadership and material support.

She also founded Long Island Laboring Against COVID-19, or LILAC, a COVID relief organization that donates personal protective equipment, meals and funds while uplifting at-risk communities, specifically helping disproportionately affected areas whose residents are predominantly people of color.

Educators in her district were thrilled to learn of Guo's designation as a presidential scholar.

"She is truly deserving of this distinguished recognition," said Superintendent Thomas Rogers. "We are so inspired by her work ethic and honored to have her as a member of our student body. We can’t wait to see all she will accomplish as she moves on to her next chapter."

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 presidential scholar awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.