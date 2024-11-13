'Winston Churchill' and 'FDR' talk to social studies teachers at Old Bethpage museum on how to bring history to life

Reenactors portraying President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill — each sporting their figure's signature garb and tobacco of choice — met with Long Island social studies teachers Tuesday, showing them a different way to bring history alive in the classroom.

The presentation at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage was aimed at showing how the lessons of World War II can be a more immersive experience for kids.

"This makes history come to life and gives a different perspective," said Gloria Sesso, president of the Long Island Council for the Social Studies. "It’s important that history can be seen in its sources. This may be an added way for students to draw conclusions and fulfill critical thinking."

The two historical figures spoke in character and then as actors and historians about interacting with students.

FDR, played by Gary Stamm, a historical reenactor clad in the 32nd president’s trademark fedora affixed with the cigarette holder, told of the relationship with Churchill, meeting in 1941 before the United States entered World War II. He also discussed his lend-lease agreement to share arms with the British during the war.

"We did become friends. We enjoyed our smokes together. We enjoyed our drinks together. We enjoyed stories of our naval experience, and we became good friends," said Stamm as FDR. "You know, at the end of it, I said, it's fun to have shared a decade with you, so I'm glad to see you once again."

Churchill was played by historical reenactor Luke Boyd, of Staten Island, with a trained English accent, pinstripe suit, cigar and Homburg hat. He delivered one of Churchill’s famous speeches while addressing the threat of Nazi Germany and authoritarian rule.

"We must never give in, never give in, never, never, never in nothing great or small, large or petty, never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense," Boyd quoted Churchill.

The two actors discussed how to break through to students, largely remaining in character and answering questions of modern times, while portraying historical figures.

From left, "Franklin Delano Roosevelt," "Winston Churchill" and retired Col. Jason Halloren together at the museum in Old Bethpage on Tuesday. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Boyd said the reaction to their reenactment is that "People give you their most unvarnished opinion of history ... And often times, you have to kind of work through that and help them discover the big idea that you're trying to get them toward."

The teachers agreed the setting could work well in small groups.

Jeanne Knudsen, a 10th-grade social studies teacher at Longwood High School in Middle Island, said showing Churchill's resiliency was "a valuable lesson, above and beyond the content of World War II ... So I would love to have someone com e and do both of this, but in a small setting."

State education officials last week unveiled a proposal to drop a requirement that students pass Regents exams in history and other subjects in order to graduate.

Charles G. Backfish, director of social studies at Stony Brook University and vice president of the Long Island Council for the Social Studies, said that the interpreters’ appearance came as some educators feared attention to history was dwindling in New York State high schools.

Requiring students to prepare for the exams meant "that they have that core knowledge and also that they develop a critical thinking process," Backfish said. Ending the requirement will "devalue social studies education on the high school level."

Mitch Bickman, director of social studies in Oceanside, said teaching history is about making sure students can access it and understand it while seeing the flaws of historical figures.

"Sometimes with history, and how it’s portrayed, it’s through that process of 'herofication' and we put people on pedestals where students can access them," Bickman said. "But the reality is that our leaders are flawed individuals and when we are willing to engage in that part of their personalities, kids can see a connection. Kids can potentially see themselves in it as well, and it's just more authentic."