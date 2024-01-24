3 Long Island seniors named finalists in Regeneron science competition

Three high school seniors from three Nassau County public schools have been named finalists in the national Regeneron Science Talent Search competition, including one student who studied the neurobiology of suicide, another who researched antibodies associated with COVID-19 and one who looked to address a computer chip shortage.

The local finalists are Natasha Kulviwat, of Jericho High School, Vincent Huang, of Syosset High School and Jacob Gross, of Roslyn High School. They are among 40 finalists named nationwide Wednesday afternoon.

Each finalist will receive a $25,000 award and travel to Washington, D.C., for the competition March 6-13, where they will vie for more than $1.8 million in prizes. The top 10 awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 12.

The finalists were chosen based on their projects’ scientific rigor and their potential to become world-changing scientists and leaders. They were selected from 300 semifinalists, called scholars, announced earlier this month by Regeneron and the Society for Science. Long Island had 50 scholars honored in the competition. They each received $2,000.

The scholars were chosen from 2,162 qualified entrants, the largest pool of applicants the competition has seen since the 1960s. Each student completed an original research project and extensive application process.

The competition is now in its 83rd year. Program alumni include recipients of the world’s most coveted science and mathematics honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes and 21 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, as well as the founders of many important science-based companies, including Regeneron.

"We applaud this dynamic group of Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists on their impressive achievement,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science and executive publisher of Science News.

Kulviwat’s project was titled “The Neurobiology of Suicide: Blood-Brain Barrier Breakdown as a Novel Suicide-Risk Biomarker.”

Kulviwat has been honored by Regeneron before. In the spring, at age 16 she earned a $50,000 prize in another national competition, the 2023 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

Her research in that competition focused on biomarkers that could prevent suicides.

She told Newsday in May, “I wanted to focus more on the neurobiological aspect of trying to predict and prevent suicide” saying she hoped her work “brings increased awareness into the field of psychiatric research.”

Gross, 17, researched “Investigating Synergistic Interactions Among SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibodies.” According to the Roslyn School District website, Gross launched an online tutoring platform called "Tutor for a Cause" during the pandemic. The district also said Gross and another student had been awarded a 2022 Mini-Research Grant from New York Institute of Technology.

The district's website reported that his Regeneron project focused on COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies — complex protein molecules that are used to prevent and treat COVID infections. He investigated the potentially beneficial interactions, known as synergy, that occur when multiple antibodies are combined together. Synergistic combinations often exhibit increased potency and therefore increased treatment efficacy.

Huang’s work was titled “A smart computer program LauePt4 for recognizing and simulating Laue patterns and its applications."

According to the Syosset schools website, Huang's work was completed under the direction of mentors Michael Dudley and Balaji Raghothamachar at Stony Brook University. Huang found that his computer application, called "LauePt4," calculates the Laue pattern produced by a crystal, producing an exact simulation. In manufacturing computer chips, crystals are cut along not the physical surface, but along the internal lattice plane. Huang hopes that with LauePt4, the process of identifying crystal orientations can be made more efficient, which has the potential to solve current chip shortages experienced by the economy.