3 LI Regeneron finalists each get $25,000, while Michigan student wins top prize

A 17-year-old high school student from Michigan took the top prize in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night, earning an award of $250,000 for his work.

Neel Moudgal, of Saline, Michigan, won the top award in the Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Moudgal created a computer model that can rapidly and reliably predict the structure of RNA molecules using only easily accessible data. He believes this will make it easier to diagnose and treat certain diseases, according to the Society for Science, which runs the competition.

Long Island's three finalists earned $25,000 each for making the finals. They are Miah Margiano, of St. Anthony's High School in Huntington, and Emily Kim and Kevin Zhu, both of Jericho High School. Finals week started Thursday.

Regeneron selections are based on research skills, academics, innovation and promise as scientists. The competition is in its 82nd year. The top 10 winners earned prizes from $40,000 to $250,000.

Finalists were selected by a national jury of professional scientists from a pool of 300 semifinalists, who were announced in January. The competition drew applications from more than 1,900 highly qualified entrants, all of whom completed an original research project. The finalists represent 34 schools across 14 states.