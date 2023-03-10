Regeneron finalists: Get to know the young scientists from Long Island 

Three Long Island high school students are competing in Washington, D.C., as finalists in the nation’s most prestigious and well-known science competition: Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Representing the Island are Miah Margiano, of St. Anthony's High School in Huntington, and Emily Kim and Kevin Zhu, both of Jericho High School.

Finals week started Thursday, and the top 10 finishers will be announced Tuesday.

The 40 finalists — all high school seniors — are competing for awards ranging from $40,000 to $250,000. Each student automatically receives $25,000 for reaching the finals.

Finalists may use their award prize money solely for educational purposes and can have those funds released directly to their college or university.

Regeneron selections are based on research skills, academics, innovation and promise as scientists. The competition is in its 82nd year.

Finalists were selected by a national jury of professional scientists from a pool of 300 semifinalists, who were announced earlier in January. The competition drew applications from more than 1,900 highly qualified entrants, all of whom completed an original research project. The finalists represent 34 schools across 14 states.

Here's how Long Island's finalists say they got there:

Emily Kim School: Jericho High School Age: 17 College and intended major: Uncommitted Project Title: "The Dual Roles of Activated Carbon as an Adsorbent and Photocatalyst for Azo Dye Removal" Credit: Newsday/ John Paraskevas

Research Lab: Energy & Environmental Catalysis Lab at Stony Brook University

Explainer for nonscientists: The fast fashion and textile industries dump toxic azo dyes into the water, which contribute to around 20% of industrial water pollution. While activated carbon is a well-known adsorbent, it also can work as a photocatalyst in water under UV light. In my study, I investigated how activated carbon employs its dual roles as both an adsorbent and photocatalyst to remove two structurally diverse azo dyes, Mordant Orange 1 and Reactive Black 5. Hopefully, with further research, treatments with activated carbon can be applied to the fast fashion and textile industries to improve water pollution.

I’m so excited to meet people from all around the country and share my research and passion with them! — Emily Kim

Inspiration for project: The massive popularity of fast fashion during the COVID-19 pandemic initially concerned me due to the countless humanitarian and environmental crises behind the fast fashion and textile industry (these factories are primarily located in underdeveloped nations). As I continued to investigate the detrimental environmental impacts of fast fashion, such as exacerbated water scarcity and threats to aquatic life, I soon became interested in developing various treatments for toxic dye wastewater.

Role model and why: My parents are my role models because they’ve always encouraged and supported me throughout my research journey.

What I do for fun: I love discovering new music from all genres and artists.

Something people don't know about me: I also love upcycling old materials and clothing to create unique costumes, tote bags and more.

Favorite movie: Black Panther

Kevin Zhu Age: 18 School: Jericho High School College and intended major: Admitted to Stanford University, Bioengineering/Economics double major Project Title: "Recurrent Repeat Contractions and Micro-Changing Short Tandem Repeats: Investigating Underrepresented Factors of Polymorphism in Human Cancers" Credit: Newsday/ John Paraskevas

Mentor and location of lab if applicable: Dr. Graham Erwin, Snyder Lab, Stanford University School of Medicine

Explainer for nonscientists: I studied types of DNA changes often associated with neurological disease, called tandem repeats, and found they appear to be novel with strong associations in cancer. I conducted both experimental and computational procedures to prove that these DNA changes could be useful as measurable biomarkers for future cancer diagnostic tests and therapeutic targets.

It still feels surreal to be an STS finalist. It's one of the big accomplishments we all stared at in awe as science research students back in early high school. It's a huge testament to a culmination of nearly three years of work, and I'm honored to be able to compete at finals in March. — Kevin Zhu

Inspiration for project: I first became involved with tandem repeat mutations because to me, it sounded like an interesting mathematical problem. One of the largest drivers for me with pursuing scientific research is utilizing the ability to break down complex scientific processes into comprehensible, fundamental steps. It's such a satisfying feeling to be able to do so. Beyond this, I firmly believe that scientific discovery is rooted in discovering hidden connected relations in science. My project is proof that applying known scientific facts in one industry (neuroscience) into another (cancer) can result in tremendous impact. With cancer mortality rapidly increasing (more than 50 million cancer cases yearly expected by 2040), we need to be able to identify ways to detect cancer earlier and more efficiently.

Role model and why: My role models are the friends and peers around me. Each and every person I meet has a unique quality or trait about them that embodies their identity.

What I do for fun: I am a strategically spontaneous, far-reaching, music-fueled, curious explorer seeking discomfort and adventure to create innate global connections. Some of my adventures include: jet skiing to Catalina Island and back to video dolphins, sight reading different music with other musician friends at Juilliard spontaneously, venturing on late-night explorations to Long Island's many beaches and parks to explore nature at its finest, flooding Google maps with new food spots in every city I visit, and dreaming of traveling to experience the world inspired by books from authors like Murakami.

Favorite movie and/or video game: Some of my favorite movies of all time are Snowpiercer, Inception, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the Pianist! Favorite game would be polytopia.

Something people do not know about me: My biggest bucket-list item for the year is to go skydiving. I went indoor skydiving near Disney when I was 6 or 7, and ever since I've always wanted to do it for real.

Miah Margiano School: St. Anthony’s High School Age: 18 College and intended major: The University of Pennsylvania; double major: public health and biology Project Title: "Spontaneous Regression in Neuroblastoma: Analysis of Prognostic IncRNAs" Credit: Ray O’Connor Photography



Mentor and location of lab if applicable: Dr. Amber K. Weiner, Dr. Sharon J. Diskin, and Dr. John M. Maris — Colket Translational Research Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Labs — Maris Lab and Diskin Lab. Serena McCalla — iResearch Academy

Explainer for nonscientists: My project uncovers potentially novel genetic markers that may influence the survival disparity between lower- and higher-risk neuroblastoma, a type of cancer diagnosed in children. I identified a long non-coding RNA, a master genetic regulator. I linked it to processes associated with increased survival, including gene regulators associated with tumor disappearance and increased immune activity — the body’s natural defense mechanism. After observing these findings, I conducted a preliminary assessment of the genetic regulator in other cancers, which may provide the basis for further study in cancers besides neuroblastoma. In the near future, I plan to continue exploring the potential implications of the lncRNA regulation using additional computation techniques and in a wet laboratory setting to clarify the association of the lncRNA with possibly inhibiting tumor growth, proliferation and enhancing immune function.

Receiving this award and being selected to represent my school and Long Island is still completely surreal. This achievement serves as a personal validation that my work is important and that I am on the right path as an aspiring scientist. — Miah Margiano

Inspiration for project: My research is a passion project and the culmination of a 10-year journey. When I was 7 years old, I was diagnosed with high-risk leukemia. While undergoing treatment, I built a close friendship with a high-risk neuroblastoma patient, who unfortunately passed away about a year after I met her. Since I survived and she did not, I felt driven to begin neuroblastoma research to pave the way for a breakthrough, leading me to where I am today.

Role model and why: My primary role model is my mother. She has taught me the importance of hard work and perseverance in overcoming the obstacles in life.

What I do for fun: I love to create recipes and cook healthier meal options, such as lentil Bolognese, chickpea curry, and cauliflower Alfredo, for my family. I also like to listen to different genres of music, such as Broadway, pop and Classical music.

Favorite movie and/or video game: Any of the original Star Wars, Marvel, or Harry Potter movies

Something people do not know about me: I am very artistic and like to sing and paint.