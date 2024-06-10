NYS plan would drop requirement to pass Regents exam to graduate

High-school students on Long Island and across the state would no longer need to pass traditional Regents exams in order to graduate from high school, under a plan scheduled for discussion and debate Monday by the Board of Regents.

The plan, however, would require students to continue taking Regents exams, or similar tests, in the subjects of English, math and science, because they are required by federal academic standards. The plan, posted on the state Education Department’s website, does not spell out exactly how local districts would use results from these exams, or alternatives in order to earn diplomas.

State education officials, led by Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, have insisted in recent meetings that their push to reduce the status of Regents exams would not lower academic standards, but would rather allow more teens to graduate by demonstrating knowledge and skills through alternative means. Critics of proposed changes, including leaders of a social-studies organization on the Island, have contended that the shift would leave the state without a uniform means of measuring students’ scholastic performance in more than 600 districts across the state and 124 on the Island.

The status of exams has already been discussed intensively at other Regents meetings this year. But the latest proposal is the most explicit so far in calling for the “sunset” of the assessment requirements.

Check back for updates on this developing story.