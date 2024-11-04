NYS Regents exam requirements would be dropped in fall 2027

New York State by the fall of 2027 would drop its requirement that students pass Regents exams in order to graduate from high school under a long-awaited timetable rolled out Monday by state education officials in Albany.

The proposal, if adopted by the state's Board of Regents, would represent a 180-degree turnaround from a policy initiated in 1997, when the state moved toward making the exams mandatory for all students. Regents exams have been administered, in one form or another, since 1865.

Supporters of the plan say the switch would allow students more options in demonstrating they have the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed as adults. Skeptics question whether new options for qualifying for diplomas such as performing civic volunteer work or completing research projects could be managed in a uniform way in hundreds of local school districts across the state.

Currently, the state requires that a great majority of students pass at least four exams — in English, math, history and the sciences — in order to graduate. That requirement would be dropped under the new plan, and passing exams would become optional. Instead, students could graduate through alternatives such as earning an occupational certificate or volunteering for public service.

Check back for updates on this developing story.