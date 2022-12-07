Regents exams could lose their 'high stakes' profile as state considers big changes   

One of Long Island's top educational policymakers acknowledged Wednesday that the state is considering dramatic changes in the status of Regents exams as part of a broad-scale rethinking of high school graduation standards.

One question before the state is whether or not to keep in place the "high stakes" associated with the exams — namely, that students generally must pass four or five of them in order to earn diplomas. On Wednesday, Roger Tilles of Manhasset, who represents the region on the state's Board of Regents, indicated that lifting that requirement was a possibility.

Tilles, one of the board's senior members with 19 years' experience, told a group of educational representatives in Old Bethpage that he was speaking for himself, not the board.

"I don't believe that we're doing away with Regents tests," Tilles said. "There might be options on the table to do away with the high-stakes nature of the tests."

Tilles' remarks drew sharp responses from some of the audience's 10 educators, all past or present administrators of social studies programs in the region. Wednesday's meeting was organized by the Long Island Council for the Social Studies, many of whom worry that the state's review will result in downgrading of history exams.

"When you say it's not a requirement for graduation, when you say that, that's the end of Regents exams," said Gloria Sesso, co-president of the council. "If you don't require a Regents exam in U.S. history as a high school graduation requirement, you're contributing to illiteracy."

Tilles and others on the state's 17-member board are embarked on a re-examination of the state's graduation requirements that began in 2019, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now has resumed. An appointed "blue-ribbon" panel of school superintendents, teachers, parents and others is due to deliver recommendations by the summer of 2024, followed by final action by the Regents.

One question before the Regents: What to do about Regents exams, which bear their board's name and have served as gatekeepers to high school diplomas for more than 140 years?

Currently, most students in New York State must pass at least four or five such exams in English, history, math and science. However, that could change, and evidence is growing that change is on the way.

Under federal law, all capable students nationwide are expected to take state exams in at least three subjects — English, math and science — at some point during their years in high school. What the law does not require is that the tests be used as diploma requirements.

For this reason, the Regents, if they chose, could keep Regents exams on the books while waiving the rule that students score 65 or higher to graduate from high school.

Many states already use that approach, and students interviewed in those states sometimes remark that the tests are not taken very seriously.

Federal law, moreover, skips over the politically sensitive subject of whether exams should be administered in history. That decision is left to states, and New York at this point sponsors two exams in the subject, one in U.S. History and Government and the other in Global History.

On Long Island, some leaders in the social studies field worry that history exams may be the first to go in any state-level overhaul.

One hint of the state's direction may have surfaced last month, when state education officials released results of surveys conducted by a consulting team. The surveys drew responses from more than 2,600 school administrators, teachers, parents and others, and consultants reported that the majority "suggested modifying the Regents exams or getting rid of them entirely."

Betty A. Rosa, the state education commissioner and a former Regent herself, who has led the drive to reconsider graduation requirements, approvingly described such suggestions as "the voices of New York State."