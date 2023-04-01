Two bullets brought to Riverhead High School, student taken into custody, superintendent says

Riverhead school officials said two students came forward with matching bullets at Riverhead High School on Friday, leading police to take one student into custody.

One student found a bullet in the hallway Friday and reported it to school officials, Riverhead Superintendent Augustine Tornatore said in a letter to parents. A second student came forward with a bullet he was given "that matched the first," the letter said.

School officials called police, and "the school was put in a hold-in-place response until the student who brought the bullets to school was apprehended. The student did not have a weapon," the letter said.

The school moved to a lockout that later was lifted, officials said.

“At no point were any students, faculty or staff in harm’s way,” Tornatore said.

Riverhead police did not provide details Friday afternoon, with one officer saying police don’t answer questions and would release information if it was deemed newsworthy. No news release was issued by late Friday afternoon.