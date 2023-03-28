Riverhead school board member Laurie Downs resigns after Brentwood comments 

A Riverhead school board member who faced backlash for saying she feared her district would become like Brentwood because of its large Latino population and gang violence has resigned.

Laurie Downs, vice president of the Riverhead school board, said Tuesday that she’s resigning from her role effective immediately after her March 18 comments sparked rebuke within the education community.

“I think this is an important first step in bringing about the healing of the pain my words have caused,” Downs said in a statement noting her resignation. “I don't want my behavior to further distract the leadership of these school districts from providing quality education to all students.”

The resignation comes a day after Downs apologized for her remarks made at the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association and to Denise Civiletti, editor and publisher of the website RiverheadLOCAL.

“I’m afraid,” Downs told Civiletti. “Look, we got a lot of Latino kids. We do have those gangs in our school. They haven’t started up yet. But if they do, as I said at the meeting, I don’t want us becoming a Brentwood,” Downs said, who added she was concerned about MS-13 gang violence.

In response to her comments, a local community group created to elevate youth voices from Brentwood, Central Islip and North Bay Shore started an online petition, calling on her to rescind the derogatory and stereotypical remarks, Newsday reported.

Other members of the Riverhead school board said in a separate statement on Monday that Downs’ comments weren’t representative of the district, noting that: “To attribute gang violence to one ethnic group is dangerous, discriminatory and marginalizes communities whose makeup is largely Latino.”

With Dandan Zou