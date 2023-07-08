Robert Bush, Selden teen who collapsed on field, honored by hundreds for gift of organ donations

The 17-year-old varsity football player who died after collapsing during conditioning drills in Selden left the world a final gift before his death — the donation of his organs — and over 200 relatives and friends turned out to honor that last contribution, his brother said.

The outpouring of support for Robert Bush, of Selden, took place in the form of an "honor walk" late Friday night in a crowded fourth-floor hallway at Stony Brook University Hospital, his brother Steve Bush said Saturday.

Bush said a line of people stretched 100 to 150 feet as family members and hospital staff wheeled Robert into the operating room to donate his organs, with the football team standing at the end of the hall.

The hospital was unable to accommodate everyone who showed up and many gathered outside, Steve Bush said.

“It was amazing,” Steve Bush said. “The community has really helped us kind of keep it together.”

Robert Bush in a ninth-grade school photo. Credit: Steve Bush

Scott Graviano, the principal of Newfield High School, said he attended the honor walk and many who lined the hallway wore wristbands bearing Robert's number on the football team: 51.

"It was a somber, peaceful but heart-wrenching moment," Graviano said. "The entire football team were locked arm-in-arm."

On Saturday, Robert Bush's donated organs were already on their way to hospitals where people needed transplants, said Leonard Achan, president of LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization for the New York region.

"The family knew what Robert stood for, and knew he would want to do this. They wanted to honor his life," said Achan, of Bellmore.

He added that 9,000 people are on the waiting list for organs in New York, with about 80% needing kidney transplants.

"It gives the gift of life," he said.

The crowd outside Stony Brook University Hospital on Friday night. Credit: Steve Bush

Steve Bush said that after the honor walk, he and five other relatives, including his father, put on hospital scrubs and entered the surgical room, where Robert Bush, who had been declared clinically dead on Friday afternoon, waited on life support. The family shared a few intimate moments with him until the end.

"They allowed us three minutes while he was on support to say our goodbyes," Steve Bush said.

"We were able to touch his head and touch one of his arms. After three minutes they turned the vent off at approximately 1:20 a.m. and his heart stopped beating at 1:24 a.m."

It was not easy to bear but the family had been preparing for that moment, Bush said.

Robert Bush was on life support since collapsing Monday at Newfield High School.

Steve Bush recalled his brother's grit and said he had practiced diligently to make the varsity team.

" A couple of years ago, when he realized what it would take to make the football team and improve his life, he set a goal, and this kid worked hard every day to attain it," Steve Bush said.

While the preliminary cause of death was ruled as sudden cardiac arrest, an autopsy is expected to be completed that Steve Bush hopes will provide some much-needed answers.

Steve Bush said his brother had no known medical issues, but since he was adopted, the full clinical picture remained unclear.

Stony Brook University officials declined to comment, citing patient privacy.

Roberta Gerold, superintendent of the Middle Country school district, posted a message on the school's website honoring Robert Bush.

"We are heartbroken for Robert's family and friends, and all who were fortunate to have been touched by his boundless enthusiasm and love of life," she said.

Gerold noted that counselors will be available Monday at Newfield High School from 9 a.m. until noon.

Funeral arrangements are still being made.