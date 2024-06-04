Sachem school board approves $374M budget proposal 

The Sachem school board Tuesday approved a reduced $374 million budget proposal that stays within the district's tax cap limit and includes small increases in elementary school class size districtwide.

The budget plan, which would raise spending by about 2.8%, passed by a board vote of 8-0 with one member absent. The revised budget is set for a June 18 revote that requires passage by a simple majority, if the district is to avoid a tax freeze during the 2024-25 school year.

Last week, Sachem authorities announced tentative plans to keep their updated budget within the state’s assigned tax-cap limit, which would limit any rate hike to 1.92% for the 2024-25 school year. Authorities at the time did not provide any specific dollar figures for the revamped budget itself.

“As you know, this year’s budget development process has been a particularly challenging one, as we worked to balance fiscal responsibility with the desire to preserve a high-quality educational program for students,” Superintendent Christopher Pellettieri stated in the May 30 announcement.

During statewide school district voting on May 21, Sachem’s proposed 4.87% tax increase failed to win a 60% voter majority required for overrides under the state’s strict cap law. The local vote was 4,176 in favor, 4,127 opposed — a majority of just over 50%.

Sachem’s revote is to be held June 18, along with other revotes across the state. Budgets keeping within caps require only a simple majority to pass.

Originally, Sachem had proposed a $377.3 million budget for next year that would have boosted spending 3.7%. Even with that increase, district administrators said on May 8 that financial pressures were requiring them to impose staffing cuts including the reduction of 41 teacher positions, mostly through retirements.

On May 29, administrators raised the possibility of additional economic moves, including a small rise in elementary class sizes and elimination of elementary foreign-language lessons. Also on the table are possible further reductions in numbers of teachers and other staff, along with a drawdown of more than $3 million in cash reserves to lessen the need for tax hikes.

The district in central Suffolk County enrolls nearly 12,000 students.

Pellettieri and other Sachem leaders have cited what they describe as inadequate state financial assistance as one reason for their district’s cash crunch. As part of a statewide aid package adopted by Albany lawmakers in April, Sachem will receive an overall increase for next year of just 1.29%, far below the current 3.4% inflation rate. Sachem’s share of foundation aid, the state’s biggest assistance program, will be frozen at the current year’s level.

Sachem and West Babylon were the only two districts out of 124 on Long Island where budgets failed in the first round of voting. West Babylon already has scheduled a revote on a budget that stays within its cap.