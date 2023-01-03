State Ed asked to probe Sachem district's sale of land in Holbrook

A state legislator has asked the state Education Department and other agencies to investigate the Sachem Board of Education regarding the sale of four acres of district property in Holbrook that was approved during an emergency meeting in late December.

Assemb. Douglas Smith (R-Holbrook) wrote in a letter to state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa dated Dec. 27 that the Sachem Board of Education called an emergency meeting on Dec. 22 with little notice to sell four acres of property at 245 Union Avenue in Holbrook for an undisclosed amount.

Smith said in the letter that he and Suffolk County Legis. Anthony A. Piccirillo had informed the Board in October that there was a pending appraisal and offer from Suffolk County government seeking to buy and preserve the property as parkland. He said Suffolk County had approved and sent a sealed offer to Sachem on Dec. 20.

“The community wanted careful consideration of this property as parkland and was robbed of the opportunity to provide public comment on this resolution with such short notice,’ read Smith’s letter, which included signatures from leaders of the local chambers of commerce and civic groups.

The nine-member board voted 5-3 to sell the property, which currently houses a school that had closed nearly a decade ago. One board member was absent.

School district officials could not immediately be reached Tuesday morning.

Posted on the district website is the agenda of the meeting listed as follows: “Agreement between Sachem Central School District and Bello Poultry Market for the sale of 245 Union Avenue, Holbrook, New York. This agreement has been reviewed and approved by the school district’s attorney.”

District officials did not disclose how much the property was sold for or the amount of the offer they received from the county for the parcel during the Dec. 22 meeting. Some board members in support of the sale said they had a fiduciary responsibility to take an offer that was higher than the county’s. Smith said his understanding was the difference was about $250,000.

Boardmember Vincent Reynolds suggested postponing a vote on the proposal.

“We need more information,” Reynolds said at the meeting. “We need to hear from the community.”

There was some question about whether the offer would expire. Board member Laura Slattery, who supported the proposal, said at the December meeting that the district had discussed the sale of the parcel at its October meeting.

Smith, the ranking member of the state Assembly Education Committee, said he was contacted by phone by Sachem at 1 p.m. on the day of the Dec. 22 meeting while the Assembly was in session in Albany to let him know about the emergency meeting and single agenda item. He said he reached out to several administrators and board of education members, community leaders and Suffolk County officials about the sale.

Smith’s letter said that the Sachem Board of Education violated several sections of the open meetings law

“This meeting, as I understand it, was sent out to board of education members with no more than 7 hours notice,” read the letter.

Smith said he notified the district at 4 p.m. that they had not “conspicuously” posted any notice of the meeting, as required by law, on the homepage of the district or any social media, but that an image was added to the Facebook page at 5:39 p.m.

“The only posted notice of this meeting on the Sachem website is buried many pages deep where regular board meetings are posted; which included neither the time or location of this meeting,” according to the letter.

There was one member of the public at the meeting, according to a video of the Dec. 21 meeting, who questioned the board about whether the meeting was public or not and said the district should consider preserving open space.

