What to know: New student loan plan SAVE could ease burden for many borrowers

With student loan payments soon resuming after a three-year pandemic pause, the U.S. Department of Education is touting its new income-driven repayment plan that it says will reduce costs for lower- and moderate-income borrowers.

The Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan began enrollment last week. It increases the amount of income a borrower can earn and still qualify for $0 monthly payments. It also eliminates interest not covered by income-driven monthly payments so the principal doesn't keep growing, and no longer considers the income of spouses filing tax returns separately in calculating disposable income.

Additional changes under the new plan go into effect next July 1. Among them: Undergraduate loan repayments will drop from 10% to 5% of disposable income each month. And for those who borrowed $12,000 or less, loans will be forgiven after 10 years, with each additional $1,000 borrowed adding a year to the repayment term, up to 20 or 25 years. After that, whatever is still owed will be forgiven.

Borrowers should move quickly to choose the right plan for them, officials said, before bills go out next month for repayments starting in October.

WHAT TO KNOW The Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan began enrollment last week. Among the plan's benefits: It increases the amount of income a borrower can earn and still qualify for $0 monthly payments.

began enrollment last week. Among the plan's benefits: It increases the amount of income a borrower can earn and still qualify for $0 monthly payments. Borrowers should move quickly to choose the right plan for them, officials said, before bills go out in September for repayments starting in October.

to choose the right plan for them, officials said, before bills go out in September for repayments starting in October. The SAVE plan comes after a loan forgiveness program sought by the Biden administration was blocked this past spring by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that plan required congressional approval.

A loan forgiveness program sought by the Biden administration was blocked this past spring by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that plan required congressional approval.

Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit, said the SAVE program will ease the loan burden for many borrowers.

"SAVE is great program that will have a significant impact for borrowers who have significant student loan debt, especially compared to their income," she said. "It will not only give them a lower payment but ensure that interest doesn’t accrue beyond their payment amount, causing their balance to grow."

Who qualifies?

The new plan replaces the Revised Pay As You Earn plan, known as REPAYE. Those already enrolled or who applied to be in the REPAYE plan will be automatically moved into the SAVE plan.

Borrowers with federal graduate or undergraduate student loans are eligible. Federal Stafford Loans, Federal Perkins Loans and Federal Family Education Plus Loans must be consolidated into a Direct Consolidation Loan to be eligible.

Those in default may qualify for the SAVE or another program by applying to the Fresh Start Initiative to quickly get loans back into good standing. See the studentaid.gov website for details. Those who fall behind on their payments will be moved into the SAVE plan.

Parents who took out loans to pay for a child's education are not eligible, nor are direct consolidation loans taken out to repay parents.

How do you apply?

Apply to the SAVE plan using the updated IDR (income-driven repayment) application at studentaid.gov/idr online, or download a form to send to your loan servicer. You also can log in to studentaid.gov to view your loans on your My Aid page to see if you are already enrolled in the REPAYE plan.

If you don't have a studentaid.gov account, you can create one. If you are enrolled in a different repayment plan, you can enroll in the SAVE plan if it works better for you. Borrowers will be credited for monthly payments made under prior plans and for the months when payments were paused during the pandemic.

Who saves?

The SAVE plan cuts monthly costs by increasing the amount of income protected from repayment from 150% to 225% of the federal poverty line, adjusted by family size.

Payment amounts are based on discretionary income, which is the portion of a borrower's adjusted gross income above 225% of the poverty line.

According to the studentaid.gov website, a single borrower earning up to $32,800 or a family of four earning up to $67,500 (higher in Alaska and Hawaii) will have monthly payments of $0. That translates to single borrowers earning $15 an hour or less.

More than 1 million additional borrowers could pay $0 monthly payments, according to administration estimates. Higher-earning borrowers will save at least $1,000 annually compared with current income-driven repayment plans, according to a government fact sheet on the plan.

And loan balances will not grow due to unpaid interest if borrowers make their monthly payment. Interest above the monthly payment isn't charged no matter how much interest accumulates in a month — as long as the payment is made.

Up to now, some borrowers have had to continue monthly payments long after repaying the original loan amount due to accumulating interest charges.

What about recertifying every year?

Borrowers will be automatically recertified each year if they approve secure access to their latest IRS tax returns. They would no longer have to manually provide income or family size information, even for initial applications.

What's the catch?

If your loan is eventually forgiven, you may owe taxes on the amount forgiven, as it's treated as capital gain.

What should I do now?

Confirm your contact information at studentaid.gov and then go to your account there and select "My Loan Services" list to find out who is servicing your loan, how much you owe and at what interest rates. Check if the record of your payments is accurate. You also can call 800-433-3243.