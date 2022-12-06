Multimillion-dollar school bond measures up for vote in Glen Cove, Manhasset

The Glen Cove and Manhasset school districts are asking voters to approve multimillion dollar bond proposals this week on upgrades throughout the school systems.

The two districts join Wantagh and North Bellmore, which are also putting multimillion dollar bond proposals for capital improvements before voters this week. Wantagh residents vote today and North Bellmore polls are open Thursday.

Glen Cove voters can go to the polls to cast ballots on a more than $30.5 million bond Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the high school or Connolly School. If approved, the district said the average homeowner would pay about $12.50 per month.

The funding would pay for new classroom and office hallway doors that meet state code and are equipped with automatic locking security door hardware throughout the district. Projects at Glen Cove High School include reconstruction of all student science rooms/labs, student cafeteria/kitchen and bathroom renovations to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and other improvements. It would also include a new synthetic turf athletic field and track as well as new tennis courts and handball courts. School officials said renovated spaces would be open to the public when not in use by students.

"In this district we have not had any significant capital projects in a bond in many, many years," said Superintendent Maria Rianna. "Our buildings are very old and they are still in their original state. We have tried to pass bonds prior the pandemic unsuccessfully but we have listened to the community and we have tailored down the list of priorities."

In Manhasset, voters are being asked to approve a nearly $44 million bond that includes more than $10 million for safety and security upgrades such as further hardening classroom and corridor doors and would add interior locks. The bond would fund infrastructure upgrades and renovations at district schools to modernize learning spaces.

The total cost of the some 50 capital projects in the scope of work is $43.996 million, of which $70,000 will be paid by donated funds. Bonds will be issued in an amount not to exceed $43.926 million, school officials reported. If approved, the average homeowner would pay an additional $302 a year.

Voters go to the polls Thursday in Manhasset from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the secondary school gym.

Wantagh residents may vote Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the district's three elementary schools on a more than $69.5 million bond referendum In Wantagh, the proposed bond will be presented as three propositions, but the first proposition must pass before the other two could be approved. If all are approved, the bond would address core infrastructure as well as athletic field upgrades and renovations to the high school's library media center.

North Bellmore residents will vote Thursday at Newbridge Road School to approve a more than $39 million bond referendum. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. If approved, it would provide for projects that include districtwide upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as electrical systems; Americans with Disabilities Act elevator installations at John G. Dinkelmeyer and Saw Mill Road elementary schools, and playground improvements at all six elementary schools.