School property taxes capped at 2% for 2024-25, comptroller says

Growth in school property taxes on Long Island and statewide will be capped at a maximum 2% for the third year in a row, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Thursday.

The latest cap restrictions will apply to school district revenues during the 2024-25 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Under the state's cap law, in effect since 2012, annual tax hikes for school districts and municipalities are limited to 2% or the inflation rate, whichever is lower. On Long Island, school taxation accounts for more than 60% on average of homeowners' property tax bills.

"While inflation continues to decline from recent highs, it remains well above 2%," DiNapoli said. "With one-time pandemic relief aid nearly exhausted, school district and municipal officials should carefully monitor cost growth to effectively manage their budgets and ensure they comply with the tax cap law."

The cap law applies to 676 school districts statewide, including 124 on Long Island, and to 10 cities.

