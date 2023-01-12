School property taxes capped at 2% for 2023-24, state comptroller says

Growth in school property taxes on Long Island and statewide will be capped at a maximum 2% for the second year in a row, as inflationary pressures persist, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Thursday.

Under the state's cap law, in effect since 2012, annual tax hikes for school districts and municipalities are limited to 2% or the inflation rate, whichever is ls lower. The inflation rate applied to the cap for the 2023-24 school year was 8% as of June, and has since dipped to 6.5%.

"School and local communities are still navigating the post-pandemic needs of their students and residents while dealing with high rates of inflation and employee turnover," DiNapoli said. "School districts and municipal officials must exercise fiscal prudence to stay under the cap amid these challenges as they prepare their budgets."

Annual caps, set by state law, limit increases in school tax collections known as levies, which account for more than 60% of homeowners' tax bills on Long Island.

The latest cap announced Thursday marks the 12th year in a row that taxation has been limited under the state's strict system.

Next year's limits on local taxation will be offset to a large degree by continued expansion of state "foundation aid." Such assistance is aimed in part at narrowing the gap between low-wealth school districts and their more affluent neighbors, and a majority of districts statewide do get at least minimum increases.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that she will support a $2.7 billion increase in statewide aid, or 13% for the coming year, bringing the total added over three years to more than $8 billion.

"The governor's commitment to fully fund foundation aid over a three-year period is absolutely tremendous," said Ryan Ruf, chief operating officer of the regional Eastern Suffolk BOCES educational system headquartered in Patchogue. "And the fact that she is able to deliver on the promise is very good for public education — nobody could argue that."

