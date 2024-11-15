Long IslandEducation

Data: See where U.S. News ranked Long Island elementary and middle schools

Lakeville Elementary School in Great Neck, left, was the highest...

Lakeville Elementary School in Great Neck, left, was the highest ranked Long Island elementary school in the state rankings while Jericho Middle School was the highest ranked among middle schools. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff

U.S. News & World Report released its latest rankings of elementary and middle schools across the country.

Among New York schools, eight Long Island elementary schools and nine local middle schools ranked in the Top 50 in their respective categories in the 2025 list.

The following databases list how each Long Island public school was ranked compared to others statewide. Tap on a column name to sort by highest or lowest or alphabetically. Use the search bar to look up a specific school or district by name. Read more about the rankings here.

By Newsday Staff

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME