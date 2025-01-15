Long IslandEducation

School property tax hikes capped at 2% maximum for 2025-26, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced the school tax increase...

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced the school tax increase cap for 2025-26 on Wednesday. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By John Hildebrandjohn.hildebrand@newsday.com@johnhnewsday

Growth in school property taxes on Long Island and statewide will be capped at a maximum 2% for the fourth year in a row, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Wednesday. 

The latest cap restrictions will apply to school district revenues during the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins July 1. 

"School district and municipal officials will have to deliver services efficiently as they face the difficult task of managing costs that continue to rise," DiNapoli said in a statement issued Wednesday. 

The 2% figure is a statewide baseline. Actual tax increases in individual school districts can run somewhat higher or lower, depending on local financial circumstances. For example, voter approval of a construction bond issue in a district can result in costs exempt from the cap. 

In Nassau and Suffolk counties, as in many areas, school taxation accounts for more than 60% of homeowners' property-tax bills. Total taxation for the current 2024-25 school year is more than $9.5 billion in the region's 124 school districts. 

Under the state's cap law, in effect since 2012, annual tax hikes for school districts and municipalities are limited to 2% or the inflation rate, whichever is lower. Recent inflation rates, while moderating, have generally run above the cap. 

John Hildebrand

John Hildebrand is Newsday's senior education writer and has covered school news and policy issues affecting Long Island for more than 40 years.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME