School property tax hikes capped at 2% maximum for 2025-26, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says

Growth in school property taxes on Long Island and statewide will be capped at a maximum 2% for the fourth year in a row, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Wednesday.

The latest cap restrictions will apply to school district revenues during the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

"School district and municipal officials will have to deliver services efficiently as they face the difficult task of managing costs that continue to rise," DiNapoli said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The 2% figure is a statewide baseline. Actual tax increases in individual school districts can run somewhat higher or lower, depending on local financial circumstances. For example, voter approval of a construction bond issue in a district can result in costs exempt from the cap.

In Nassau and Suffolk counties, as in many areas, school taxation accounts for more than 60% of homeowners' property-tax bills. Total taxation for the current 2024-25 school year is more than $9.5 billion in the region's 124 school districts.

Under the state's cap law, in effect since 2012, annual tax hikes for school districts and municipalities are limited to 2% or the inflation rate, whichever is lower. Recent inflation rates, while moderating, have generally run above the cap.