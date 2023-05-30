Brian Liu, 11, gears up for Scripps National Spelling Bee, set to begin today

The excitement is building, but so is the nervousness, as Great Neck sixth-grader Brian Liu prepares for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which starts Tuesday morning.

Brian — an 11-year-old who's played violin since age 4 and loves everything Harry Potter — qualified for the nationals by besting 47 other kids in an especially competitive Long Island finals in March that went on for more than four hours. He delivered the knockout blow by correctly spelling "Bolognese" — the thick, meaty sauce that tastes so good on pasta.

Brian said he knows the competition will be much fiercer in the nationals. The preliminary rounds get underway at 9 a.m. Tuesday in National Harbor, Maryland. The field of 231 spellers, representing every state and several countries, will further narrow during the quarter- and semifinals Wednesday, with the finals taking place Thursday night.

"I've been studying for two hours a night. I usually come home from school, do my homework and then study," Brian said.

For the Long Island contest, Brian studied from a guide of 4,000 words provided to contestants, but the national competition can include any word in the dictionary and ask for definitions, said Brian Vieira, executive director of ScholarSkills for STARS, which sponsored the Island event.

"It's more difficult to prepare for," Vieira said. "The cadre of kids who've won had prepared for this since the third grade."

Last year's Island champ, Safiullah Sajid, made it as far as the quarterfinals at nationals, slipping up on the word "psephomancy" (a system of divination using pebbles or beans marked with symbols and colors relating to issues such as health and success).

The Scripps National Spelling Bee, which began in 1925, has a history of competitors coming from within the same families, sometimes stretching over generations. Winners often rigorously practice for years, learning how to parse words, Vieira said. They often ask judges the origin of a word; whether it's a noun, verb or other part of speech; and to use it in a sentence.

Brian said he only realized his knack for spelling after winning the spelling bee at Great Neck North Middle School in January. He said he's been studying the Greek and Latin roots of words for months, hoping that if he doesn't know a word, he can figure out the spelling.

Brian is on the younger side of the contestants, as the rules allow students to be as old as 15. That could work against him, but it could also be a strength for him, Vieira said. Younger kids tend to not be as nervous. Moreover, some of the kids who've prepared for years feel an intense anxiety to succeed, he said.

Vieira recalled when a prior Long Island spelling champ competed in the nationals and became so nervous that his mother called Vieira for help. Vieira said he spoke to the teen and told him, "Remain calm. When you're calm and at rest, that's when your brain works better."

Vieira said he saw a strong calm in Brian during the Island spelling bee, as he held his own as the contest ran long.

"He knows how to stay within himself. That's very important," Vieira said.

Brian's mother, Shuting Peng, said she sees her son's effort, but more than anything, "I hope he enjoys it and makes some friends."

Brian, for his part, said he's taking his mother's advice to heart.

"She said I should enjoy it, and not be upset if I get out, because 230 others will be getting out as well," he said.