Shelter Island schools chief apologizes, cancels lesson featuring 'totally inappropriate' questions 

The head of the Shelter Island school district is apologizing for a lesson that was quickly canceled after parents complained that students were asked personal questions about their sexuality, political affiliation and whether they had been molested.

Schools Superintendent Brian Doelger said the lesson for students in grades 6 through 12 was inappropriate and was shut down soon after it began a few weeks ago. He then sent an apology letter to parents.

“I apologize for any heartache this has caused,” Doelger said in the letter. “I can assure you a lesson like this will not happen again.”

The lesson was presented by a first-year guidance counselor in gym classes, with students in various grades attending different sessions, Doelger said. He provided Newsday with a copy of the questions that were asked.

The counselor asked students in grades 6 and 7 to line up and step forward if any of about 50 statements pertained to them. Among the requests: Students in those grades were asked to step forward if they grew up in a family with alcohol or drug abuse.

Students in grades 8 through 12 were asked to step forward they had been molested; if they were Democrat, or if they were Republican; if they were comfortable with homosexuality, and if they were gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

Angry parents railed against the lesson during the Jan. 17 school board meeting, saying their children were upset by the questions. Some said they worried the lesson was aimed at politically steering the students.

Doelger said the lesson was intended to teach students empathy, and that he did not know about the content beforehand. He said it was not intended to promote any political view. Students also were asked numerous questions that didn’t stir controversy, such as whether they came from a large city or town, if their family took a vacation this winter, and if they have pets.

"We are trying to find ways to help our secondary students come out of the pandemic, get along better with each other, socialize more, and in general be happier,” he wrote in the letter. ”As we continue in this effort, any future lesson will be sent home to you before the lesson so that you are aware.”

Doelger declined to say whether the counselor who presented the lesson faced any disciplinary action.

“I think some questions delved too deep,” Doelger said in an interview. “Some questions were totally inappropriate.”

Thomas Cronin, a parent who spoke during the school board meeting, said he wanted to know why such personal family matters were being discussed at school, especially without parental permission, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Cronin accused the school of pushing a “woke” political agenda and that teachers were pushing their beliefs on children. Cronin asked for the resignation of the counselor who gave the lesson, the minutes said.

Ronald Jernick, another parent, said that whoever approved the lesson failed, and that going forward, his daughter would no longer meet with that guidance counselor without a parent present, the minutes said.