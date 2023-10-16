Southampton schools evacuated after email threat

Southampton schools were evacuated Monday due to an emailed bomb threat, but nothing suspicious was found, the police said.

Southampton school district security officials reported an anonymous email claiming, "I put bombs inside of every school in Southampton," according to the Southampton Village police.

Just before noon. police evacuated about 1,300 students, teachers and staff from the district's high school and its intermediate and elementary schools.

Police sent officers to each school, joined by K-9 units to search for any explosive devices.

High school and middle school students were released to parents at 11:50 a.m. at the Southampton Fire Department.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Elementary school students were released to parents at 12:20 p.m. at a nearby church, school district officials said.

Students were not allowed back into the school buildings.

Police also searched Our Lady of the Hamptons, the Southampton Day Care, the Children’s School and Alternatives for Children School Southampton. No devices were found at any locations.

Police cleared all schools by 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southampton Village police detectives at 631-283-0056.

Check back for updates on this developing story.