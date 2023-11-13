SUNY committed to diversity, inclusion, Chancellor King says

The State University of New York remains committed to diversity, equity and inclusion across its 64 campuses, the system's chancellor said Monday at a panel in Old Westbury convened to address what colleges can do following the Supreme Court's ruling on race-conscious admission policies.

"The greatest danger of the Supreme Court's decision is that young people in America — young people who are Black or Latino, or Indigenous — might hear in the Supreme Court's decision, a message that they're not welcome in higher education," Chancellor John King said at the event held at SUNY Old Westbury. "At SUNY we have to combat that."

King joined SUNY Old Westbury President Timothy Sams, Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights), other SUNY staff, alumni and students from SUNY Old Westbury for “A Legacy of Inclusion” panel discussion.

The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions earlier this year, saying that race cannot be considered. That decision has led officials in higher education to find new ways to foster diversity among its students.

King said SUNY can consider race-neutral criteria in its admissions such as "whether students are low income, whether they're first generation, adversity they may have overcome in their high school or neighborhood, whether they're a veteran … We can leverage those race-neutral criteria to keep advancing our goal of diversity."

Monday's discussion focused on the Supreme Court’s decision with particular attention to how higher education institutions can continue to attract, retain and graduate a diverse student body. SUNY Old Westbury is one of the most diverse schools in the nation, with one of the most even distributions of racial and ethnic diversity within the SUNY system.

Its student body is about 30% Hispanic, 24% African American/Black and 12% Asian, according to school officials. King asked students prior to the panel what made them choose and remain at the school. Students described the college as affordable and a place where they feel welcome and offers many supportive programs — such as free tutoring and attentive advisers.

Senior marketing major Elijah Milien, 24, joined King on the panel and said the diversity of the Old Westbury campus helped draw him to the school. "I was looking for a place that represented me," he said, adding that one way schools can retain students of color is to offer ways for them to learn more about their own history.

"The African American Studies class that I'm taking, we really learn about yourself," said Milien, of Queens. "And I think that's something that's very important. I think that's something that we need to increase not just in college, but in high school, too. So when you think about why certain people aren't graduating — maybe when you know what you're working for, you know more about yourself and what it took for you to get here."

SUNY officials also must also build a stronger pipeline to the K-12 system so that students are more aware of financial aid and other support opportunities for them to continue their academic career, King said.