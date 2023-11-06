SUNY to offer internships to veterans who are students at 20 campuses

The State University of New York will offer paid internships to student veterans at 20 campuses — including Farmingdale State College — in an effort to promote enrollment among current and former members of the military.

The announcement of the Veterans Enrollment and Support Internship Program was made Monday by SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. who was scheduled to meet with student veterans at the Farmingdale college.

Funding for the initiative will support internships for SUNY student veterans at the campuses with the strongest veterans’ programs.

Farmingdale State College has the highest percentage of veterans for the size of its student body of any SUNY campus. The college enrolls nearly 10,000 students overall and has 229 veterans using military benefits, including 10 dependents and 30 National Guard members and reservists.

Farmingdale State College President John Nader said the school offers several supports for veterans "from admissions and enrollment, through graduation and beyond with support programs, financial assistance, special services and benefits, alumni engagement and more."

Under the program, approximately 20 student veterans will complete an internship in the admissions or enrollment management office on their campus focused on increasing veterans’ enrollment and ensuring enrolled veterans are connected to additional support on campus, state officials said.

SUNY educates about 3,000 veterans each year. Veterans, military personnel and military-connected family members can apply to up to seven SUNY campuses for free, saving up to $350, throughout the year. Each SUNY campus has trained counselors who can assist veterans to get the most out of their GI Bill benefits.

"By creating the Veterans Enrollment and Support Internship Program we can better ensure that other veterans and military-connected individuals know there is a place for them at SUNY, with financial support and resources to ease their transition to academic life," King said.