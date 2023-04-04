Bomb threats emailed to Suffolk school districts seeking bitcoin payoffs deemed noncredible, police say

All bomb threats sent to “multiple” Suffolk County school districts — seeking bitcoin payoffs — have been investigated and dismissed as not credible, Suffolk police said on Tuesday, as Gov. Kathy Hochul directed New York State Police to investigate these "swatting" incidents.

"More than 50 school districts across New York have received disturbing 'swatting' threats today including in Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and the North Country," Hochul said in a statement on Tuesday. "I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school — swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families."

Suffolk police said: “All threats have been investigated and deemed noncredible.”

A Nassau police spokesman had no immediate comment.

“The threats received by Suffolk County schools are similar to incidents reported to police departments on the East End as well as in Nassau County,” Suffolk police said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Town of East Hampton police said many of its districts got “mass emails” overnight Monday that were ‘threatening” and worded in a similar fashion as missives sent to school districts around the state in the past week.

“Law intelligence enforcement deemed the threat to be non credible, and part of a robo email scheme,” the town police statement said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the East Hampton Town Police Department deployed teams of officers to each school to complete a thorough search and clear each building.”

In a majority of this latest swatting outbreak, “an encrypted email is sent to a school employee and states a bomb, or bombs, are planted in an unspecified school building within the district and will be detonated unless a Bitcoin payment is received,” Suffolk police said.

"I have directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve," the governor's statement said. "Since the first round of swatting incidents occurred last week, State Police has been working closely with the State Education Department, county leadership and local school boards to provide support and any necessary resources to address these incidents. My top priority will always be the safety of New Yorkers."

In a letter to school districts last week, Hochul outlined additional steps school leaders should take, include reviewing their response plans, meeting with staff about their roles in a “critical incident,” holding required drills with students, and working with the police.