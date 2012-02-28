Teacher union targets release of names

The head of the state's teacher union vowed Monday to fight any fresh attempt to release teachers' names along with job-performance reports that are due for June delivery to school districts on Long Island and statewide.

New York City posted names and ratings of nearly 18,000 teachers there Friday, following a failed effort by the city's teacher union to block release. But Richard Iannuzzi, president of New York State United Teachers, contended Monday that the state's planned evaluations are "fundamentally different" from New York City's, and would be challenged in court if necessary.

New York City's ratings were based on student test scores alone, while the state's required teacher evaluations will include subjective judgments based on classroom observations as well as objective test data.

State education officials have not yet decided whether to reveal teachers' names. NYSUT's statement was in response to queries from members as to whether names would be publicized statewide. Iannuzzi, who formerly taught in Central Islip, condemned New York City's action as "sensationalized" and "a betrayal of the essential purpose of evaluations," which is to help teachers improve.

"As we move forward across New York State with a new process for teacher evaluations, NYSUT will vigorously defend the principle that evaluations must remain confidential," Iannuzzi said in a statement.

Aides to Mayor Michael Bloomberg had defended release of teachers' names in court, arguing that it was required by the state's Freedom of Information Law and demanded by city news media.

Monday, the head of a Long Island business group endorsed the release of teachers' names here as well.

"How can you do this in New York City and not do it out here?" said Desmond Ryan, executive director of the Association for a Better Long Island, which represents commercial developers.

City school officials acknowledged that their teacher ratings were prone to statistical error. But state courts ruled that teachers' interest in keeping statistics private because they were possibly flawed was outweighed by the public's interest in disclosure.

Within the next year, the state's required teacher evaluations could cover more than 200,000 educators statewide, including more than 30,000 across Long Island.