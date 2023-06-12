Great Neck Superintendent Teresa Prendergast dies, district says

Great Neck school officials announced on Sunday evening the death of district Superintendent Teresa Prendergast, who was set to retire next month.

For the past eight years, Prendergast, 60, served as superintendent for the district of about 6,600 students. She was remembered by the district for her commitment to her students.

“Dr. Prendergast always led with grace and dignity, attention to detail and a caring attitude,” the district’s board of education said in a letter to the Great Neck community. “These attributes not only made her an outstanding superintendent but were the qualities that endeared Dr. Prendergast to those who knew her well.”

Her cause of death has not been released.

In the letter, officials also praised Prendergast’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and said she guided the community “with patience, understanding and a commitment to working with all community stakeholders.”

According to the school’s website, the board of education approved Prendergast’s retirement, effective July 21, and are searching for a replacement.

Prendergast was set to become the 11th principal of Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, according to a news release from the school. She was to assume the role at the all-girls Catholic college preparatory school in August.

She started her education career in 1987 and served in many capacities including as assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal, dean and teacher, according to the release. Prendergast also worked as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Garden City Public Schools.

She earned a doctorate of education in educational administration and supervision, from St. John's University, a master’s degree from CUNY Lehman College, and a bachelor's degree from St. John's.

In a joint statement, the United Parent-Teacher Council, the Great Neck Teachers Association and the supervisors and administrators of the Great Neck educational staff extended their condolences to the Prendergast’s family and praised the superintendent's work.

"A lifelong educator, Dr. Prendergast served our community since 2015 and led the School District with kindness, compassion, purpose, and grace, always keeping the interests of our students at heart," the statement said.

Dominick Palma, president of the Nassau County Council of School Superintendents, in a statement also expressed his sympathies for death of his colleague, who served as treasurer on the council.

"Dr. Prendergast was a highly respected colleague, friend and educational leader," Palma said. "She will be fondly remembered for her engaging personality, knowledge, professionalism and willingness to assist wherever needed."

The Great Neck district said it has mobilized its crisis management team and grief counselors will be available for students and staff beginning Monday morning.

The district said it will update the community with the details of the arrangements for Prendergast when they receive the information.

“In the meantime, please keep her family and loved ones close in your thoughts and prayers,” the letter said. “While words cannot adequately express our condolences, we wish to ensure that they feel the complete love and support of the Great Neck community behind them.”

With Dandan Zou