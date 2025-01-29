Voters approve $19.7M bond for Floral Park-Bellerose school district upgrades

Voters in the Floral Park-Bellerose school district approved a $19.7 million bond Tuesday that will help pay for the replacement of an aging steam heating system and other infrastructure upgrades.

District officials said the money would enable the district to fund HVAC conversions and air conditioning installations, among other upgrades. The Floral Park-Bellerose School and John Lewis Childs School serve more than 1,550 prekindergarten to sixth grade students and about 110 teachers, according to the district.

The bond passed by a vote of 380 to 214.

"On behalf of the Board of Education and administration team, I am grateful to the Floral Park-Bellerose school community for recognizing the importance of investing in our schools and our students," Interim Superintendent of Schools Lisa Ruiz said in a statement. "By passing this bond referendum, they’ve demonstrated their commitment to creating a climate for student success."

The average homeowner will see an estimated $66 annual tax increase, or $5.50 monthly, starting in 2028, according to officials. The district created a "Tax Impact Calculator" where residents can get an estimate of their projected tax increase.

Ruiz previously pointed to a new state law, which designates a maximum temperature of 88 degrees in schools when students and staff are present, and said its "imperative" for the district to make the changes before it takes in effect in September.

Many classroom unit ventilators date back to the 1950s, while "much of steam and condensate piping at both buildings is approaching 100 years old," according to presentations posted on the district’s website.

School officials have noted that a new hot water system could potentially save the district in increasing maintenance costs as well as reduce energy consumption by as much as 20%.

The total cost of the project is $28.6 million, but the district will use about $8.9 million from its reserve account to fund a portion of the price tag, officials said.

The first phase of the construction, which includes the installation of hot water mains, would likely start after August 2026. The project is expected to take about two years to complete, according to the district.