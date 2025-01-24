Floral Park-Bellerose school bond proposal would raise taxes an average of $66 per year 

Officials in the Floral Park-Bellerose school district are seeking voter approval to borrow $19.7 million, which would pay for the replacement of an aging steam heating system and other infrastructure upgrades.

If approved, the proposal would cost the average homeowner about $66 in additional taxes annually, or $5.50 monthly, starting in 2028, according to officials. The district has also created a "Tax Impact Calculator," where residents can get an estimate of their projected tax increase.

The vote is scheduled for Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. at the Floral Park-Bellerose School, 2 Larch Ave., and John Lewis Childs School, 10 Elizabeth St., both in Floral Park. The two buildings serve more than 1,550 prekindergarten to sixth grade students and about 110 teachers, according to the district.

"If approved by the Floral Park-Bellerose community, the bond would enable the district to replace and upgrade its aging infrastructure, which has reached the end of its useful life, as well as fund essential HVAC conversions, air conditioning installations and other upgrades in both of our school buildings," Interim Superintendent Lisa Ruiz said in a statement.

Ruiz said the upgrades are imperative as a new state law is set to take effect in September that establishes a maximum temperature of 88 degrees in schools when students and staff are present.

In presentations posted on the district’s website, officials noted that many of the classroom unit ventilators date back to the 1950s, while "much of steam and condensate piping at both buildings is approaching 100 years old."

A new hot water system could potentially save the district money in increasing maintenance costs as well as reduce energy consumption by as much as 20%, district officials said.

The district will use about $8.9 million from its reserve accounts to offset a portion of the $28.6 million total cost of the upgrades, officials said.

If approved, phase one of the construction, which includes the installation of hot water mains, would likely start after August 2026, according to the district. The project is anticipated to take about two years to complete.

"This project represents our commitment to providing a safe, healthy and conducive learning environment for our students and staff," Ruiz said in her statement.