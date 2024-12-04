Bay Shore school district reaches tentative settlement in 12 sex-abuse suits involving former teacher Thomas Bernagozzi

Settlements have been reached "in principle" in 12 lawsuits brought against the Bay Shore school district by former students who allege they were sexually abused decades ago by elementary school teacher Thomas Bernagozzi, the district and an attorney for the plaintiffs confirmed Wednesday.

The terms of the settlements have yet to be finalized, Superintendent Steven J. Maloney said in a message shared with the school community. The school board is expected to approve the settlements at a future meeting, "upon receipt of the signed agreements," Maloney said.

All 12 Child Victims Act cases are uninsured, and district officials did not say how much the settlements would cost.

“The Board of Education and District remain committed to proceeding with compassion and fairness for all those who have been affected by claims filed pursuant to the Child Victims Act,” Maloney’s statement read in part. “This commitment is also guided by the Board’s fiscal responsibility to the entire Bay Shore-Brightwaters community and its mission to ensure the District continues to thrive."

Andrew Silvershein, an attorney with Herman Law, which is representing the plaintiffs, also confirmed the tentative settlements. He declined further comment until they are finalized by the board.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In all, the South Shore district faced 45 Child Victims Act lawsuits, the highest of any district on Long Island. They all involve Bernagozzi.

Suffolk County police arrested Bernagozzi, 76, of Babylon, in December 2023. Prosecutors have charged him with sodomy, sexual conduct against a child and possession of child sexual abuse material. He pleaded not guilty and is being held at Suffolk County Jail while awaiting trial. He has denied abusing children.

The latest settlements include a suit that was set to go on trial this past Monday.

If the school board approves the agreements, it will bring the total of resolved cases to 21. Previously, three suits were resolved through insurance and five through settlements totaling $20 million. One went to trial and ended Oct. 31 with a jury verdict that found the district liable. The jury in that case awarded the plaintiff $25 million the following day.

These nine cases are costing the district $45 million to resolve. In addition, legal bills alone ballooned to $1.7 million through September, not including the trial cost or remaining work on the pending cases, according to a tally of invoices Newsday obtained through public records requests.

Across the Island, 99 Child Victims Act cases are costing districts more than $150 million, including the $25 million jury verdict against Bay Shore. Several other cases have been settled as well, but the districts have not yet disclosed the cost of those agreements.

With Grant Parpan