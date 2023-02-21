Trade classes booming for careers in cosmetology, aviation, building

Vocational trade programs are booming on Long Island, school officials say, preparing high school students to start their careers in fields ranging from cosmetology to aviation. February is national career and technical education month and schools across Long Island have showcased the training students receive to move into the workforce, continue to vocational schools or start college. Students have a diverse field of subjects to choose from, ranging from auto mechanics, flight training and airplane machinery, cosmetology, culinary training, EMT training and carpentry and shop work. The Port Washington school district has its own auto shop on site, but also pays $14,000 per student for 20 students to attend specialty training at the Nassau BOCES Joseph M. Barry Career & Technical Education Center in Westbury. The district added an additional 10 students this year and plans to budget the program for 30 students next year, Port Washington School Superintendent Michael Hynes said. “It may be sacrilegious, but I firmly believe not every student needs to go to college,” Hynes said. “I think the trades are undervalued. There are so many positions opened for students and in many communities there’s a negative stigma attached to it. Our students have really taken a positive approach. We want students to fulfill their potential and sometimes that occurs outside a university.” North Babylon High School is running the second year of its cosmetology program at its Bulldog Salon, open to the public once a month for juniors and seniors to gain real-life experience and count to their 1,000 course of study hours needed for their New York certificate. The class is led by Abby Santora, who previously ran her own salon and worked as a cosmetologist for a decade. She said the program lets students practice hair and nails onsite, either on mannequins or real people, without having to travel to another cosmetology school. Students also save money completing training in high school, potentially graduating with their certification. “I think I’m starting to see a new wave of districts realize not every student is made for college and following the herd on a trajectory in life,” Santora said. “The biggest highlight is client consultation. They learn to talk to the public and get past awkwardness and get up close and personal.” Nassau BOCES helps students interested in aviation to either amass flight hours toward their private pilot’s license or work in aviation operations and mechanics. The program, which has been going for more than 30 years, teaches 21 juniors and 14 seniors each day, said Evan Damadeo, an aviation operations teacher at BOCES. “Most of the students who come to programs have a passion in a trade for many years and we’re able to nurture that in a high school-type setting,” Damadeo said. “There’s love in their eyes. It’s a very unique group with a shared interest in the field. There’s a lot of love for what they’re doing when they come to my class.” Students can use flight simulators and work on airplane engines in class. The school also partners with flight instructors at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale for single-engine flight hours toward the 40 hours required for a private pilot's license. At Southampton High School, students learn the five trades of carpentry, plumbing, electrical, masonry and painting. The course teacher, Benny Diaz worked in construction for 16 years and was hired four years ago as the carpentry teacher. He said interest in the class has grown as more students look for training and careers in the building industry. He said the training helps fill a shortage of workers in construction and plumbing on Long Island. There are about 70 students in the program. “I think there’s a large portion of the student body here that is meant for the trades and there’s a lot of interest to work in the field and not so much to go to school,” Diaz said. “I think a good portion of the school is not always aimed for college. A huge population of students just need a vocation so they need a trade and a career. Southampton has done a great job to identify this and helping those looking for work and tools they need to make money.” The Nassau County EMS Academy certifies students to graduate as emergency medical technicians at Uniondale High School. The course runs through the school year and teaches students lifesaving skills ranging from CPR to AED resuscitation and also how to react to traumatic injuries and delivering babies. Students can graduate as certified EMTs to volunteer in their communities or in college. Past students have gone on to medical school to be doctors, worked for the FDNY or Nassau County police, EMT and instructor Charles Marfoglio said. Students can also apply for six credits of college credit. “The goal is to give these students a way to see how EMS works. They come out of school with a usable skill, an EMT license when they graduate so they can volunteer and go to school,” Marfoglio said. “Having the ability to help somebody — a stranger or a loved one — is paramount important. Knowing you have the ability to step in when others stare is an important thing for them to learn as younger people.” Students are learning the chaotic experience of a real restaurant kitchen through the culinary program at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore. Juniors and seniors learn culinary arts from baking and pastries to classic cuisines and techniques, said Michael DiGiovanni, an instructor in culinary arts. Students are judged on their employability and how they do working in a restaurant setting, he said. Students cater meals for district functions, such as a Cajun Mardi Gras-type meal last week including gumbo, a deconstructed muffuletta with crostini, po boy sandwiches and shrimp étouffée. “We try to teach these kids the techniques it takes to succeed in the industry and train them for this and give them the best experience,” DiGiovanni said. “There’s so much accountability. They all know how to follow a recipe, but they’re trying to build flavor. We try to make recipes with a lot of depth to them so we talk to them. You’ve got to be flexible and always taste and adjust.” With Shari Einhorn

The district added an additional 10 students this year and plans to budget the program for 30 students next year, Port Washington School Superintendent Michael Hynes said.

“It may be sacrilegious, but I firmly believe not every student needs to go to college,” Hynes said. “I think the trades are undervalued. There are so many positions opened for students and in many communities there’s a negative stigma attached to it. Our students have really taken a positive approach. We want students to fulfill their potential and sometimes that occurs outside a university.”

Cosmetology

At North Babylon High School there's a different kind of classroom. The Bulldog Salon is where students can learn all facets of cosmetology, from hair and nails to talking with customers. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/Drew Singh

North Babylon High School is running the second year of its cosmetology program at its Bulldog Salon, open to the public once a month for juniors and seniors to gain real-life experience and count to their 1,000 course of study hours needed for their New York certificate.

The class is led by Abby Santora, who previously ran her own salon and worked as a cosmetologist for a decade. She said the program lets students practice hair and nails onsite, either on mannequins or real people, without having to travel to another cosmetology school. Students also save money completing training in high school, potentially graduating with their certification.

“I think I’m starting to see a new wave of districts realize not every student is made for college and following the herd on a trajectory in life,” Santora said. “The biggest highlight is client consultation. They learn to talk to the public and get past awkwardness and get up close and personal.”

Aviation

Through Nassau BOCES, students can take a two-year operations course to pursue a career in aviation, NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. "I've always wanted to fly a plane," says Mepham High School senior Greg Pelini — who does just that in this video. Credit: Newsday/Drew Singh

Nassau BOCES helps students interested in aviation to either amass flight hours toward their private pilot’s license or work in aviation operations and mechanics.

The program, which has been going for more than 30 years, teaches 21 juniors and 14 seniors each day, said Evan Damadeo, an aviation operations teacher at BOCES.

“Most of the students who come to programs have a passion in a trade for many years and we’re able to nurture that in a high school-type setting,” Damadeo said. “There’s love in their eyes. It’s a very unique group with a shared interest in the field. There’s a lot of love for what they’re doing when they come to my class.”

Students can use flight simulators and work on airplane engines in class. The school also partners with flight instructors at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale for single-engine flight hours toward the 40 hours required for a private pilot's license.

Building and Trades

Masonry, plumbing, electrical work, painting and carpentry are skills available for students to learn at Southampton High School. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

At Southampton High School, students learn the five trades of carpentry, plumbing, electrical, masonry and painting.

The course teacher, Benny Diaz worked in construction for 16 years and was hired four years ago as the carpentry teacher. He said interest in the class has grown as more students look for training and careers in the building industry.

He said the training helps fill a shortage of workers in construction and plumbing on Long Island. There are about 70 students in the program.

“I think there’s a large portion of the student body here that is meant for the trades and there’s a lot of interest to work in the field and not so much to go to school,” Diaz said. “I think a good portion of the school is not always aimed for college. A huge population of students just need a vocation so they need a trade and a career. Southampton has done a great job to identify this and helping those looking for work and tools they need to make money.”

EMS Academy

At Uniondale High School, students in the Emergency Medical Technician class are learning life-saving skills, NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp

The Nassau County EMS Academy certifies students to graduate as emergency medical technicians at Uniondale High School. The course runs through the school year and teaches students lifesaving skills ranging from CPR to AED resuscitation and also how to react to traumatic injuries and delivering babies.

Students can graduate as certified EMTs to volunteer in their communities or in college. Past students have gone on to medical school to be doctors, worked for the FDNY or Nassau County police, EMT and instructor Charles Marfoglio said.

Students can also apply for six credits of college credit.

“The goal is to give these students a way to see how EMS works. They come out of school with a usable skill, an EMT license when they graduate so they can volunteer and go to school,” Marfoglio said. “Having the ability to help somebody — a stranger or a loved one — is paramount important. Knowing you have the ability to step in when others stare is an important thing for them to learn as younger people.”

Culinary Program

Students learn the recipe for sucess and the culinary hospitality program at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/Drew Singh

Students are learning the chaotic experience of a real restaurant kitchen through the culinary program at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore.

Juniors and seniors learn culinary arts from baking and pastries to classic cuisines and techniques, said Michael DiGiovanni, an instructor in culinary arts.

Students are judged on their employability and how they do working in a restaurant setting, he said. Students cater meals for district functions, such as a Cajun Mardi Gras-type meal last week including gumbo, a deconstructed muffuletta with crostini, po boy sandwiches and shrimp étouffée.

“We try to teach these kids the techniques it takes to succeed in the industry and train them for this and give them the best experience,” DiGiovanni said. “There’s so much accountability. They all know how to follow a recipe, but they’re trying to build flavor. We try to make recipes with a lot of depth to them so we talk to them. You’ve got to be flexible and always taste and adjust.”

With Shari Einhorn