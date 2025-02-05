Trump wants to abolish the federal education department. What could it mean for Long Island schools?

With multiple news outlets reporting that the Trump administration is drafting an executive measure to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, local educational advocates and experts had a message for Long Islanders.

"Don’t panic, but we’re going to pay attention," said Bob Vecchio, executive director of the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association. "Know that organizations like mine and school board members from across Long Island and New York State and the nation will be advocating to make sure that whatever changes come about will not negatively impact the children and their public education."

The executive order would reportedly halt all functions of the department that aren’t enshrined in law or transfer powers to other agencies. It is in keeping with President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to eliminate the federal agency and cut the government workforce overall, in coordination with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Reports of the action followed news that at least 55 education department workers were put on paid leave pursuant to a Trump executive order, The Associated Press reported.

Trump, asked by reporters at the Oval Office Tuesday about his administration’s plans to abolish the federal education department, said he wants to "let the states run schools."

"I believe strongly in school choice. I want the states to run schools, and I want Linda to put herself out of a job," Trump said, referring to his nominee for education secretary, Linda McMahon.

Trump gave a nod to New York’s suburban school districts, including those in Nassau and Suffolk, as model school systems.

“I think that if you moved our schools into some of these states that are really well-run states, they would be as good as Denmark and Norway and Sweden,” he said. “And then you’d have the laggards … but even then you’ll break it into systems. As an example, if you went to New York, you go to Westchester County, you go to Dutchess County, you go to Suffolk in Long Island, Nassau in Long Island, you have maybe six or seven locations, and you have New York City, which would include the five boroughs, and I think even that would run much better than it does right now.”

Here's what to know about Trump reported plan:

What does the U.S. Department of Education do?

The department was created in 1979 by former President Jimmy Carter and was established as a cabinet-level agency a year later by Congress. The mission of the department is to "promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access," according to its website.

The department has a staff of about 4,400 employees. It manages a multibillion-dollar budget, monitors student financial aid, ensures equal educational access for all students and establishes federal education policies, according to the website.

The department's elementary and secondary programs serve nearly 18,200 school districts and more than 50 million students at about 98,000 public schools and 32,000 private schools. It also provides grants, loans and work-study assistance to more than 12 million postsecondary students, according to the website.

Rebecca Natow, an associate professor at Hofstra University and director of the EdD in Educational Leadership & Policy Studies program, noted that the agency has subdivisions that investigate civil rights.

How would Long Island students be impacted?

Advocates and experts said the impact of the federal Department of Education being abolished depends on the details of Trump's executive order and any subsequent actions.

Vecchio noted that two federal laws would remain in place, even if the department was dismantled: The Every Student Succeeds Act, which governs public education and sets academic standards for K-12 students, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which guarantees "free and appropriate" public education for children with disabilities.

However, Vecchio said the funding for these mandates would be in question. Federal funding goes to high-needs schools and special education, among other programs.

"The concern is will there be a reduction and will they change the method of the way they fund from the federal government to schools," he said.

Vecchio noted that federal funding is usually a small portion of a school district’s funding, but he said people should be paying attention to any decrease.

Lars Clemensen, Hampton Bays schools superintendent and president of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, said the state's constitution protects the right to a free and appropriate education.

"We’re not at a point of panic," he said. "Schools districts will continue to deliver and be creative and respond to challenges sent our way."

Can Trump make this change?

Natow said opposition to any action will likely argue that the president needs authority from Congress to eliminate the education department.

"I expect we will see lawsuits. That's going to be their argument, that it’s not the proper function of executive action," she said.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, introduced a bill last week to abolish the education department by 2026.

Natow noted that Republicans would need some Democratic support, as the bill would need a supermajority of at least 60 votes in the Senate. Republicans currently hold 53 seats.

"It’s not something that's going to cause sweeping changes right away," she said.