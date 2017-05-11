Valley Stream 24

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Buck School, Robert W. Carbonaro School, Brooklyn Avenue School and the South Corona Avenue firehouse.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $27,653,316 school budget for 2017-18, a 1.96 percent increase from the current $27,120,787. The tax levy would increase 0.8 percent, from $19,965,137 to $20,125,513. This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The dollar amount of the school tax paid on the average single-family house would increase 0.6 percent, from $3,264.44 to $3,284.15.

The proposed budget includes an average 0.85 percent salary increase and an average 1.34 percent step increase for teachers. A district director of technology and a teacher assistant position at Robert W. Carbonaro Elementary School would be added.

A proposition asks voters to approve the Valley Stream Central High School District 2017-18 budget of $113,429,221.

District website: valleystreamschooldistrict24.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Paul De Pace, Armando Hernandez and Lisa Pellicane are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.