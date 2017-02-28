Way to Go! Adam Cordero of Herricks

A Herricks student with a long list of music achievements received a top individual award at the Berklee High School Jazz Festival in Boston.

Adam Cordero, a senior at Herricks High School, received the Superior Musicianship Award at the event, which last month drew more than 200 ensembles featuring 3,000 students. Thirteen students in the entire festival received that honor.

“It was a great feeling of satisfaction for me,” said Cordero, 17, who plays alto saxophone. “It’s a really selective award, and I am proud to receive it.”

Cordero’s other music-related honors include being named a 2016-17 Scholar Artist by the Long Island Arts Association and having played in the National Association for Music Education’s All-Eastern Jazz Ensemble, the New York State School Music Association’s All-State Jazz Ensemble, the Nassau-Suffolk Jazz Ensemble, and Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra.

He estimates he has composed up to 20 pieces for ensembles ranging from jazz combos to woodwind quintets. One piece, “Hourglass,” was performed by his school’s jazz ensemble at the festival, which is hosted by Berklee College of Music.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At Herricks, Cordero is in the jazz ensemble, jazz combo and wind ensemble. He is president of the jazz band and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

Cordero plans to attend a four-year conservatory in the fall and major in jazz performance.