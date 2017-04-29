Way to Go! Kyle Jefferson of Deer Park

A Deer Park seventh-grader was one of two recipients of the 2017 Dave DeBusschere Award from the New York Knicks.

Kyle Jefferson, of Robert Frost Middle School, received the award for excellence in the classroom, on the basketball court and in the community. Recipients also “exemplify the character” of the Hall of Famer.

The award was presented at Madison Square Garden’s center court during the Knicks game on March 29. Jefferson’s school will receive $1,500 to buy sports equipment, and the basketball team will attend a Junior Knicks basketball clinic.

“I feel honored,” said Jefferson, who turns 13 today. “This is my biggest accomplishment.”

His community service efforts have included collecting duffel bags and travel cases for children in need through the nonprofit Dream and Lead, and making greeting cards for sick children through the Islip Public Library. He volunteered at the Deer Park Community Association’s 1st annual Fall Festival and the Wyandanch Plaza Association’s National Chocolate Day Festival.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He plays on his school’s basketball and football teams as well as on CYO intramural and travel basketball teams. He plays PAL football and lacrosse, has played in the Offense-Defense Youth All-American Bowl, and is captain for three teams on which he plays.

He also is a member of his school’s jazz band and the National Junior Honor Society.