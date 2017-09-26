Way to Go!: Madeline Mastriano of East Setauket

An East Setauket student whose lemonade-stand sales resulted in donations totaling more than $36,000 to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital has won a local award for volunteerism.

Ward Melville High School senior Madeline Mastriano, 17, received the Junior Angel Award from the Equity First Foundation, a Melville-based nonprofit organization that recognizes Long Island women for excellence in philanthropy and community efforts. She was honored last month during the second annual Angel Awards at the Radisson Hotel in Hauppauge.

Mastriano and her younger brother Joseph, a ninth-grader at R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook, created the Three Village Kids Lemonade Stand five years ago and began donating proceeds to the children’s hospital.

“Originally, we just wanted to have a normal lemonade stand in our front yard,” Mastriano said.

During the summer, however, the siblings rallied peers and community members to the effort, raising about $20,000.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They got the school board’s approval to locate the stand for a day in Murphy Junior High’s parking lot. That attracted 150 student volunteers and local figures — including Legis. Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) and Roger Luce, morning host of WBAB/102.3 FM. More donations came through the crowdfunding website YouCaring.

Mastriano said she was “blown away” by the amount raised so far.

She is a member of her school’s National Honor Society, Key Club and varsity track and cross country teams.