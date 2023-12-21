West Hempstead school district awarded $300,000 to help grow teacher workforce

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state education officials awarded the West Hempstead school district $300,000 to add 10 teacher residents to train as new educators.

West Hempstead was one of five districts statewide, including Erie, Buffalo, Clarkstown and Niagara Falls, to receive a portion of $4.8 million in state funding to create a two-year residency for graduate-level, prekindergarten-through-12th-grade teachers working under mentors.

The award is part of a $30 million Empire State Teacher Residency Program. Eastern Suffolk BOCES received nearly $4.6 million in September to provide 153 teacher residencies in 51 school districts.

“The Teacher Residency Program is helping to build the next generation of educators with funding to help them gain vital teaching experience, develop their leadership skills, and achieve higher learning,” Hochul said in a statement. “Investing in our teachers is critical … and these funding awards will help to ensure that teachers have the skills and support they need to educate and inspire young people across the state.”

The West Hempstead grant was secured with the help of Adelphi University Associate Dean Emily Kang, West Hempstead Superintendent Daniel Rehman said.

He said the district is fully staffed and not facing any shortage, but noted the grant will help develop future teachers while enhancing students’ education.

“Implementing these teacher resident positions aligns with our commitment to fostering excellence in teaching and ensuring a supportive learning environment for all students,” Rehman said in a statement. “With this funding, we can attract highly qualified individuals passionate about education and dedicated to positively impacting our students' lives.”

The state plans to announce additional residency awards in the coming months.

Programs connect school districts and BOCES with state and private universities to provide funding for tuition in residency programs and cover living expenses to attract teachers from diverse backgrounds, the governor’s office said.