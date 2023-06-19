West Hempstead, Wainscott holding school budget votes again on Tuesday

West Hempstead is holding a revote Tuesday on the same school budget rejected last month, while Wainscott is balloting on a slightly reduced spending plan.

Those two school systems are the only ones on Long Island that failed to pass budgets on the first try May 16, out of 124 holding votes. Spending plans are for the 2023-24 school year, which begins July 1.

West Hempstead’s proposed $74,125,176 budget carries a 4.2% spending increase, and a property-tax hike of 1.99%. It lost in initial balloting with 1,370 residents opposed and 1,169 in favor.

Voting is being held at West Hempstead Secondary School, North Gymnasium, 450 Nassau Blvd. Polls close at 9 p.m.

Six of the district’s seven school-board trustees led by President Karen Brohm, defended their decision to put up an identical budget for a second try, on grounds that it is fiscally reasonable. The board’s lone dissenter, Burt Blass, has argued for at least a small reduction, saying many homeowners find taxes burdensome.

“The Board believes that this budget proposal effectively addresses the needs of all students in the district while also being fiscally responsible to the residents of West Hempstead,” majority trustees stated in a recent brochure posted on the district’s website.

Under the state’s strict tax-cap law, the district, which serves about 1,600 students, would have to freeze taxes for the coming year if voters say “no” again. The system would also have to operate under a contingency plan that would ban purchases of new nonessential equipment.

Majority trustees said they would also have to consider increasing class sizes, eliminating athletics, clubs and other extracurricular activities, reducing elective course offerings and use of school facilities by outside group. Trustees added that they could also consider combining bus routes, both within the district and to private schools outside its border.

Tiny Wainscott, in contrast, mustered a majority vote for its initial $6,161,331 budget. However, that proposal carried a tax increase well beyond the district’s cap limit. Consequently, the district needed a 60% majority to get its plan adopted under the cap law. It fell short of that mark by three votes, district officials said.

Wainscott has trimmed $17,000 from its revised budget for the revote. Even with that reduction, total tax collections known as a levy would jump more than 95% in 2023-24 under the plan. Consequently, the district still needs a 60% majority to adopt.

Voting is being held at the New Schoolhouse, 47 Main Street. Polls close at 8 p.m.

The district’s three trustees — David Eagan, Kelly Anderson and William Babinski — contended that large fluctuations in budgeting and taxation are beyond the district’s control. Due to its small size, an unexpected influx of students can have a major impact on finances.

This year, Wainscott found itself paying tuition for 20 additional resident students attending schools outside its borders, bringing the total to 92, district officials said. In addition, 28 students attend the district’s own school, which houses grades K-3.

“We assure you, these unprecedented increases are not discretionary expenditures,” trustees said in a letter to local taxpayers.