Westbury Middle School fire leaves behind smoke, water damage, official says

Firefighters operate outside Westbury Middle School in Westbury, Monday, March...

Firefighters operate outside Westbury Middle School in Westbury, Monday, March 13, 2023. Credit: Paul Mazza

An early morning fire at Westbury Middle School left smoke and water damage in the school basement and the stench of smoke throughout the building, a Westbury Fire Department official said. 

Westbury Fire public information officer Kenneth Gass said firefighters from six departments responded to the 2:50 a.m. fire in a basement storage room of the Rockland Street school, knocking the fire down in about an hour. 

It was basically contained "where it started,” he said, with smoke and water damage in the immediate vicinity but the smoke’s odor pervasive throughout the school. 

Nassau police said there was no structural damage.

School officials could not be reached early Monday morning. 

It was unclear what material had burned in the storage room, and the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office was investigating the cause of the fire, Gass said. 

In addition to Westbury, responding departments included Carle Place, Hicksville, Bethpage, Mineola and Jericho, he said.

