Westbury High School teacher Thomas Renner returns to the classroom after cancer diagnosis 

Thomas Renner wasn’t sure if he would ever return to his job at Westbury High School.

The 58-year-old social studies teacher didn’t know if he would live following a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April 2022. Shortly after getting the diagnosis, he went on leave and started treatment.

But Monday marked his first day back to the high school where he has taught for nearly two decades. The cancer is now in remission, he said.

On a bright, sunny day, Renner was still trying to make sense of his year-long journey from “almost dying to being able to come back to work and try and get back" to his "regular life.”

He had arrived at the school at 6:30 a.m. to prepare for his classes. When he was on leave, five social studies teachers each covered a period for him. He is taking over those classes, though he had not met his students, all seniors, until Monday.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Renner printed out copies of the final project assignment he would give students but couldn’t get his computer to work. “I was just freaking out and trying to get ready for my first-period class,” he said.

Then something unexpected happened, when he was called out of the room where he had been talking with others.

Groups of teachers, administrators and staff members swarmed out of their rooms and lined up in the hallway, dancing to the beat of “Eye Of The Tiger" by rock band Survivor. They all wore the same black T-shirt bearing a photo of Renner in a ready-to-fight pose with his fists up and the words “SENSEI IS BACK,” referring to his passion for martial arts.

Renner stood watching with a smile as three dozen colleagues, among them Tahira A. DuPree Chase, superintendent of Westbury schools, and David Zimbler, the high school principal, danced and clapped.

“Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Westbury High School Dragons, welcome back, Thomas Renner,” Zimbler yelled to a cheering crowd, who took turns hugging Renner.

Thomas Renner in his classroom at Westbury High School on Monday, his first day back to school after battling leukemia. Credit: Tom Lambui

Renner thanked everyone for the warm welcome and the kindness they showed him in the past year. There were many messages, calls and what he called a "train" of food that people dropped off at his West Islip home and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he was treated.

“I'm really fortunate to work with such a great group of people,” he said.

Linda Grisafi, a school library media specialist who organized the surprise, said she and others were excited to see Renner back.

“It was really scary for a while, but we're just so relieved,” Grisafi said. “His energy just permeates the building. He's everybody's friend. He goes above and beyond for students and for us.”

Renner began his morning classes by telling students that he had planned to return to work a month earlier but was delayed by infections. He mentioned he was not running at full capacity but hopes to get better every day. People have asked him, he said, why he is coming back to the classroom this late in the school year.

“I just wanted to be here with you guys,” he said. “I haven't missed the year yet. And this is my 19th year. I wanted to see you guys graduate.”

That resonated with Kayden Saunders, 17.

The high school senior said she only met Renner Monday but had heard of him from other students. Saunders said she was impressed by Renner’s resolve to return to teaching despite not having fully recovered.

“I know me. If I got that sick, I would take it upon myself to sit the year out,” the teen said. “But you know, he wanted to come back and meet his students for the first time before they leave and see them off. I really appreciate that.”